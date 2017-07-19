Antoine Douglas defeats Juan De Angel

Middleweight contender Antoine Douglas and super bantamweight Adam Lopez are coming off strong showings this past Friday night at the Buffalo Run Casino in Miami, Oklahoma.

Douglas took out late-replacement Juan De Angel in round four of a non-televised bout, while Lopez battled to a disputed draw in a bout that most ringside observers and fans watching throughout the country on ShoBox: The NewGeneration had Lopez coming out on top of his eight-round battle with undefeated Glenn Dezurn.

Douglas of Burke, Virginia won via 4th round stoppage when he landed a hard right to the body that put De Angel down for the ten count .





With the win, The 24 year-old Douglas is now 22-1-1 with sixteen knockouts and he retained he won the WBA-NABA title and retained his WBC Fecarbox title.

Douglas is currently ranked number-9 by the WBC and he will be ranked by the WBA.

Lopez and Dezurn locked up in a high spirited bout that saw him take control of the bout with hard body shots. Each guy took a card 77-75, while the third card read even at 76-76.

The draw pushed Lopez, of San Antonio, Texas to 16-1-2.





“Antoine had a very solid performance on Friday night. He scored his 3rd straight stoppage since his time off. He is coming along very nicely and he is just about back to the level where he was before his setback. At that point he was one of the hottest prospects in boxing, and he is a fight or two away from a big fight. As I have said time and again, we have not seen the best Antoine Douglas,” said GH3 Promotions Vito Mielnicki.

“Adam had a very nice bounce back performance. He 100% was robbed of a win. He won five rounds for sure and very easily he could have won six rounds. He did his training camp in New Jersey and the change of scenery really showed up on Friday. He is with trainer Wali Moses, and Adam is very focused. He knows he has championship level talent, and like Antoine he is just another fight or two away from getting back to a bout that will put him in position for a big fight.”