Antoine Douglas to take on Bruno Sandoval – July 14

World ranked middleweight Antoine Douglas will be back in action on July 14th when he battles tough Bruno Sandoval in a 10-round bout that will be contested for the NABA & WBC FECARBOX Middleweight titles.

The bout will headline the non-televised portion of a ShoBox: The New Generation card, which will be televised live on SHOWTIME (10 PM ET/PT, Delayed on the West Coast) at the Buffalo Run Casino in Miami, Oklahoma.

The bout will precede a televised quadruple-header that will feature Keenan Smith (11-0, 5 KOs) fighting Ivan Baranchyk 15-0, 10 KOs) in the eight-round junior welterweight main event. In co-featured bouts, Kenneth Sims, Jr. (12-0, 4 KOs) battles Rolando Chinea (14-1-1, 6 KOs) in a junior welterweight bout, and Glenn Dezurn (9-0, 6 KOs) takes on Adam Lopez (16-1-1, 8 KOs) in a super bantamweight fight. The televised card will kick off with a super bantamweight fight that will pit Joshua Greer (13-1-1, 5 KOs) against LeRoy Davila (5-1, 3 KOs).





Douglas of Washington, DC has a record of 21-1-1 with 15 knockouts, and is ranked No.10 by the WBC.

Since suffering his only professional defeat, Douglas has comeback to score two consecutive knockouts, with the latest being a second round stoppage over Eduardo Mercedes on March 27. In that bout, Douglas captured the WBC FECARBOX Middleweight title.

“Everything has been going well in camp. I have had good sparring, and I feel stronger,” said Douglas. ” I know a little about Sandoval, I know he is tall and has a good record. I am just going with the flow, and taking one bout at a time. I am ready to get back to where I was, and I am on the road to being on top.”

“We are excited about Antoine’s progress since he came back,” said Vito Mielnicki of GH3 Promotions. “If he wins on July 14th, he will be ranked in two organizations, and we hope to have him back in a significant bout in the early fall. As we have said time and again, we have not seen the best Antoine Douglas. He is still just 24 years-old, and when it is all said and done, his loss will just be a blip on his career record. There is a lot of opportunity in the middleweight division, and on July 14, Antoine will take another big step to securing a big fight.”