Anthony Young To Take on Jorge Martin Garcia on Saturday, March 7th

Local favorite Anthony “Juice” Young will take on Jorge Martin Garcia in the eight-round welterweight co-feature bout, this Saturday night, March 7th at Ballys Atlantic City Hotel and Casino.





The show, which is promoted by Hard Hitting Promotions will be headlined by a eight-round South Jersey Super Middleweight Showdown between Derrick Webster (28-2, 14 KOs) of Glassboro and Gabriel Pham (11-2, 5 KOs) of Atlantic City

Young has a record of 21-2 with eight knockouts. The 32 year-old Young is a nine-year professional who has wins over Jose Javier Calderon (4-1) and his last bout when he burst into contendership when he stopped former junior middleweight world champion Sadam Ali (27-2) in three rounds on May 4th in Las Vegas.





Young will be making his 13th appearance in Atlantic City.

Garcia of Buenos Aries, Argentina, has a record of 13-7-1 with three knockouts. The 35 year-old Garcia is a 14 year veteran who has shared the ring with two-time world title challenger Fernando Saucedo and former world title challenger Juan Jose Velasco. Garcia is coming off a unanimous decision victory over Dario Baigorria on October 19th in Buenos Aries. This will be Garcia’s 1st fight outside of Argentina.

This will be 1st card staged by Hard Hitting Promotions as part of a series of boxing events at Ballys Atlantic City Hotel and Casino. Hard Hitting Promotions has grown into one of the biggest promotions in the Tri-Sate Area as they have been the 1st to promote fights at SugarHouse Casino, The Filmore and Met Philadelphia. Hard Hitting Promotions also was the last promoter to host fights at The Tropicana in Atlantic City and spearheaded the 1st ShoBox: The Generation card in Philadelphia.





In six-round Bouts:

Jeremy Cuevas (12-1, 9 KOs) of Philadelphia takes on Nestor Hugo Paniagua (26-9-2, 17 KOs) of Santa Fe, Argentina in an lightweight bout.

Christian Tapia (10-0, 9 KOs) of Coamo, Puerto Rico fights Carlos Colon (5-2, 2 KOs) of Hatillo, Puerto Rico in a super featherweight contest.

Thomas Velasquez (9-0-1, 5 KOs) of Philadelphia squares off with Gustavo Molina (24-21, 9 KOs) of Tlaxcala, Mexico in a lightweight fight.

Isiah Seldon (13-3-1, 4 KOs) of Atlantic City fights Darryl Bunting (4-6-2, 2 KOs) of Asbury Park, NJ in a six-round super middleweight fight.

In four-round bouts:

Benny Sinakin (5-0, 3 KOs) of Philadelphia takes on Leroy Jones (3-7, 2 KOs) of Saint Louis in a light heavyweight contest.

THE WEIGH IN WILL TAKE PLACE ON FRIDAY AT THE BOOK AT BALLYS AT 3 PM ET

Tickets are on sale now for $100 for VIP, $65 for Ringside and $50 for VIP and can be purchased at www.ticketmaster.com and at The Caesars Box Office.