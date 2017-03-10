Anthony Young takes on Samuel Amoako in main event this Saturday

Welterweight Anthony “Juice” Young will take on Samuel Amoako this Saturday night at The Claridge Hotel in Atlantic City.

The show is promoted by Rising Promotions.





Young, 15-2 with six knockouts of Atlantic City will be looking for his 5th consecutive victory when he takes on Amoko (21-13, 14 KO’s) of Accra, Ghana.

Amoako turned professional in 2005 with a victory over contender Albert Mensah (9-2-1). Amoako, 32 years-old is the former WBO African Lightweight champion Lightweight champion.

Amoako is coming off a 4-round unanimous decision loss to Sam Teah on August 6th in Bristol, PA.

“My training is good. It’s fight week, so I am just maintaining weight. I had a good camp working on my footwork. I sparred with Danny Garcia,” said Young.

The transition to Amoako was easy, as he was already sparring orthodox fighters, even thought original opponent Rogelio Casarez was a southpaw.

“I was sparring right handers anyway, and when Amoako came in, it was no big deal with the switch of the opponent.”

In his last bout, Young was dominating James Robinson until the final round when he got caught and eventually knocked down. Young was able to get out of the round and hang on for the victory on January 20th.

“I leaned it’s boxing, and one punch can change the fight. I need to stay sharp for the whole fight and not get lackadaisical.”

In now his 18th bout, Young is taking a minor step up against a veteran who has fought 201 professional rounds.

“This is my first official 8-round bout. I plan to put on a great performance for the fans. I am grateful for Rising promotions. They gave me a opportunity to fight in front of my fans, and I am looking for them to keep it going.”

In a 6-round bouts:

Dan Pasciolla (8-2) of Brick, NJ will fight LeMarcus Tucker (4-1,2 KO’s) of Forrest City, Arkansas in a heavyweight bout.

Gabriel Pham (7-1, 3 KO’s) of Atlantic City, NJ takes on Chauncey Fields (4-1, 2 KO’s) of Lynchburg, VA un a super middleweight bout.

In 4-round bouts:

Brendan Barrett (4-0-2, 4 KO’s) of Little Egg Harbor, NJ takes on Brian Donahue (3-13) of Philadelphia in a heavyweight bout.

Adrian Wilson (0-3) of Atlantic City battles Henry Tyrone Paige (0-3) of Little Rock, Arkansas in a welterweight bout.

Kevin Asmat (1-1) of North Bergen, NJ will take on Edgar Cortes (3-4) of Vineland, NJ on a super featherweight bout.

Thomas Romain (1-1) of New York will square off with Sidell Blocker (1-6-1) of Pleasantville, NJ in a lightweight fight.

In a battle of pro debuting welterweights, Cesar Francis of New York boxes Steve Moore of Orange, New Jersey

There will be several amateur bouts that will precede the professional bouts beginning at 6 PM ET.

Tickets for this great evening of boxing are $150, $80 and $55 and can be purchased at www.RSPboxing.com