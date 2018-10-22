Anthony Yigit vs. Ivan Baranchyk this Sat. on Prograis-Flanagan card

Anthony Yigit has told opponent Ivan Baranchyk to expect the unexpected in their hotly anticipated World Boxing Super Series Quarter-Final contest on October 27 at U.N.O Lakefront Arena in New Orleans, USA.





(Photo credit: World Boxing Super Series)

The Swedish southpaw arrived in New Orleans last week to complete the final stages of his training and is full of confidence as prepares to face the Belarusian ‘Beast’ for the vacant IBF World title.

“I know what kind of fight it’s going to be and it’s not the one he’s expecting,” said Yigit. “I think many people, Baranchyk included, are going to be surprised.

“My training has been going great. Everything we’ve been working on, all my preparation and progress have exceeded expectations.





“We wanted to arrive early to get used to the time difference and also to get a feel for the environment, the weather and the people out here. Everyone is so friendly and down to earth in New Orleans. They really love boxing too. I’ve made many friends these past two weeks and they’ll all be cheering for me on October 27. I’m going to have a small home crowd backing me in this fight.

“I know Baranchyk is a tough fighter, but I believe I have the style to beat him. He charges forward relying on sheer strength to win, and that’s not something I haven’t seen before, so I’m sure I’m going to be able to handle it.”

If Yigit is able to overcome Baranchyk and progress to the Semi-Finals, lying in wait will be the winner of Josh Taylor and Ryan Martin, whose Quarter-Final takes place a week later on November 3 at The SSE Hydro in Glasgow.

“I haven’t seen much of Martin but I wouldn’t count him out. He’s in the World Boxing Super Series for a reason and only the best are here. I would, however, have to guess that Taylor wins this one, and I would prefer it if he does win as it’s time we faced each other. I believe Taylor is the favourite in this tournament, and if I beat him, no one can stand in my way of lifting the Ali Trophy.”





Regis Prograis (United States) vs. Terry Flanagan (England) for the WBC Super-Lightweight Diamond Title & Ivan Baranchyk (Belarus) vs Anthony Yigit (Sweden) in a IBF Super-Lightweight Championship bout.

TICKETS: From $30 (plus fees) here: TicketMaster.com

Fans in the U.S. can watch LIVE on DAZN, the global sports streaming platform. To sign up for a one-month free trial, fans can visit DAZN.com or download the DAZN app to their preferred connected device.