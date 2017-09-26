Anthony Yigit: ‘’This is my moment and nothing will stop me!’

Anthony Yigit (19-0-1, 7 KOs) says he will not let the pressure of fighting at home get in the way of defending his European Super Lightweight title against Sandor Martin (29-1, 10 KOs) on September 30 at the Solnahallen in Stockholm.

The Stockholm fighter was the first Swede to claim the European crown in over thirty years when he defeated former British Champion Lenny Daws for the vacant belt in London in February, and this Saturday, his maiden defence will be the first time the title has been contested on Swedish soil since 1966.





It will also be the first time that the 26 year-old has headlined a show in his native Sweden having only previously provided chief support for Erik Skoglund in Nyköping, and Mikaela Lauren and Klara Svensson at the Hovet in Stockholm.

Despite the magnitude of the fight and his newfound starring role, Yigit says nothing will affect his focus as he dedicates his first defence to the fans who were unable to travel to London to watch him capture the prestigious blue and gold belt.

‘’I’m not worried about the pressure,’’ says Yigit. ‘’I’ve never felt any pressure from fighting at home or there being a lot at stake. I feel excited! These are the types of fights I want to be involved in. I want to be in big fights and I want to be fighting for big titles. It only makes me hungrier and more determined to succeed.

‘’I can’t wait to go up and fight in front of the Swedish fans. I had to go to London to win the belt but now I’m back home to make my first defence. There are a lot of people who didn’t get to see me win the title, and this is my gift to them.





‘’I’m excited to have the crowd behind me. I was the first Swedish fighter to win a fight at the Olympics for 16 years. I was the first in 30 years to win the European title and now I’m bringing the title back home for the first fight in over 50 years. That’s special. I want to keep making history and setting new records. Swedish boxing is the best it’s ever been right now, and I want to help take it to the next level!

‘’I know Sandor Martin is a tough guy. He is a good technical fighter and he has the heart of a champion. I’m sure that one day he will become a great champion, but not this time, and not against me. This is my moment and nothing will stop me!’’

