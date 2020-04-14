Anthony Yigit and Emile Kalekuzi ink with LPMG Global

LPMG Global recently added two world-class fighters to its stable, European and Swedish star, Anthony “Can You Dig It” Yigit; and the young promising prospect and South Africa based Congolese, Emile “Swaggy Star” Kalekuzi.

Anthony Yigit (24-1-1, 8 KOs), currently ranked No. 5 by the International Boxing Federation (IBF), has won his last three bouts since challenging for the vacant IBF world super lightweight title in the World Boxing Super Series on October 27, 2018.

That fight was stopped in round seven after Yigit suffered a ‘Quasimodo’ swollen left eye that was closed entirely. At the time of the stoppage, one judge had the fight even, and Ivan Branchyk was ahead on the other two scorecards.

Yigit won the European super-lightweight title on February 11, 2017. “It’s honestly a pleasure to join the LPMG management team,” stated the 28-year-old Yigit, who lives in Stockholm, Sweden, speaks seven languages and plans to relocate to the United States soon. “COVID-19 has slowed things a bit, but my new management has been hard at work on the phones.”

Emile Kalekuzi (20-0, 14 KOs), from Cape Town, South Africa via The Congo, is the current IBF Youth Super Welterweight Champion. All of the 22-year-old Emile’s professional fights have taken place in South Africa and all but two in Cape Town. “Signing with LPMG Global management is a dream come true for me.

I feel like I have done everything I can in the continent of Africa, and its time to move on to the world stage in the United States. My new managers Nelson Aiyelabowo and Malik Annur of LPMG, have been God sent, and I’m ready to conquer the world.”

LPMG Global is a sports management powerhouse, owned and managed by Nelson Aiyelabowo and Malik Annur. Its principal office is in Tamarac, FL, with branches in New York City and Lagos, Nigeria. LPMG’s roster includes world title challengers Habib Ahmed, Raphael Mensah, Issac Ekpo, and 2008 Olympian heavyweight standout Onoriode Ehwarieme.