Anthony Yarde Gate-Crashes WBO Top Ten World Rankings

Dynamite-punching Light-Heavyweight ‘Beast’ Anthony Yarde has gate-crashed the World Boxing Organisation’s Top Ten World Rankings.

It took the Ilford man just 2 minutes and 35 seconds to demolish his latest victim Richard Baranyi at London’s Copper Box Arena.

A huge right hand sent the Hungarian visitor sprawling and the follow-up attack persuaded referee Steve Gray to step in and end the contest.





Yarde was stunning again – mixing levels between body and head, the sound of leather on shuddering skin bellowing out around the ringside seats.

With the crunching win, undefeated Yarde claimed the WBO European Light-Heavyweight strap and a number eight ranking in the organisation’s World rankings.

“It did go completely to plan, the only thing that didn’t was I said I was going to stop him with a straight right hand,” he joked after his demolition job.

“I dropped him with one but he got up and I was a bit upset from that and that’s why I was aggressive after that.





“All of my hard work is paying off,” added Yarde. “I don’t put a time limit on anything. As I always say, everything is timing.

“Everyone knows that I only focus on myself. I still haven’t shown anywhere near my full potential, I’m looking forward to stepping it up now.

“I feel good, I feel healthy and I feel fit. I can’t wait to get back under the lights on September 16th.”

Full undercard details for September 16th, including confirmation of Yarde’s next opponent, will be announced shortly.

Tickets for Yarde’s next fight priced at £40, £50, £70, £100, £150, £200 and £250 (VIP/Hospitality) are available from:

www.eventim.co.uk