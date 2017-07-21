Boxing News 24/7


Anthony Yarde Gate-Crashes WBO Top Ten World Rankings

- Leave a Comment

Dynamite-punching Light-Heavyweight ‘Beast’ Anthony Yarde has gate-crashed the World Boxing Organisation’s Top Ten World Rankings.

It took the Ilford man just 2 minutes and 35 seconds to demolish his latest victim Richard Baranyi at London’s Copper Box Arena.

A huge right hand sent the Hungarian visitor sprawling and the follow-up attack persuaded referee Steve Gray to step in and end the contest.


Yarde was stunning again – mixing levels between body and head, the sound of leather on shuddering skin bellowing out around the ringside seats.

With the crunching win, undefeated Yarde claimed the WBO European Light-Heavyweight strap and a number eight ranking in the organisation’s World rankings.

“It did go completely to plan, the only thing that didn’t was I said I was going to stop him with a straight right hand,” he joked after his demolition job.

“I dropped him with one but he got up and I was a bit upset from that and that’s why I was aggressive after that.


“All of my hard work is paying off,” added Yarde. “I don’t put a time limit on anything. As I always say, everything is timing.

“Everyone knows that I only focus on myself. I still haven’t shown anywhere near my full potential, I’m looking forward to stepping it up now.

READ  Frank Warren announces further details of his plans for the new season ahead

“I feel good, I feel healthy and I feel fit. I can’t wait to get back under the lights on September 16th.”

Full undercard details for September 16th, including confirmation of Yarde’s next opponent, will be announced shortly.

Tickets for Yarde’s next fight priced at £40, £50, £70, £100, £150, £200 and £250 (VIP/Hospitality) are available from:

www.eventim.co.uk

Latest Videos



You are here: Home / Press Room / Anthony Yarde Gate-Crashes WBO Top Ten World Rankings

Latest Boxing Results

Recent Posts

British Boxing

Press News

Google+ Button Facebook Button Twitter Button Twitter Button

Read previous post:
Here’s Jhonny: Gonzalez’s Comeback Marches On

As the boxing world takes a deep breath for a week, before resuming the tremendous high-quality action that 2017 has...

Close