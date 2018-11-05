Anthony Velazquez vs. Demetris Williams on 11/21

Boston Boxing Promotions has announced that Springfield, Massachusetts’ Anthony Velazquez (3-0, 3 KO’s) will return to Windham on Thanksgiving Eve, November 21st at the Castleton Banquet and Conference Center for a four-round welterweight fight against Philadelphia’s Demetris Williams in the most stern test of Velazquez’s young career.





Velazquez made his pro debut in January of this year in Windham at the first ever Boston Boxing Promotions event in New Hampshire. He scored a first round TKO and became an instant fan favorite.

“I’m excited to come back to Windham,” said an enthusiastic Velazquez. “I felt the love from the fans when I made my pro debut and when I came back and attended a show at the Castleton. I can’t wait to be back in the ring.”

Demetris Williams is a battle tested veteran from the fighting city of Philadelphia, earning victory in his hometown’s infamous 2300 Arena – known to 90’s wrestling fans as the “ECW Arena.” He is a personal trainer by day and represents the best pure athlete Velazquez has been in the ring with through this point of his career.

“I’m from Philadelphia, where we were born and trained to fight,” said Williams. “So, I fight.”

Velazquez joins Liz Humphries, who makes her pro debut the same night against Revere’s Kim Wabik, as the second of two Springfield residents on the show. Also already announced as part of the fights that night, Haverhill’s Brendon Simonds takes on Vermont’s Andre Belcarris in a four-round welterweight fight, Billerica’s John Ortolani takes on New York’s Ian Beatease in a four-round super welterweight fight, and Maine’s Jon “Rumble” Webster meets New Jersey’s Tolan Tascoe in a four-round middleweight fight.

Tickets for the November 21, 2018 Thanksgiving Eve Boxing event in Windham, NH are on sale now at www.BoxingNH.com.

Boston Boxing Promotions was founded in 2013 and is dedicated to the resurgence of professional boxingat the regional level, particularly in the New England area. Since that time, it has presented professional boxing events in places like Boston, Cape Cod, New Hampshire and New Bedford. To learn more about the promotion, you can follow them on Twitter @BostonProBoxing, join the promotion’s official Facebook page “Boston