Anthony “The Bull” Caputo Smith in action on May 12

Dee Lee Promotions, LLC in association with Night Night Promotions Inc, presents A Night of Live Boxing at the Hockessin PAL Center in Hockessin, DE, Saturday night, May 12, 2018. Delaware native “Jolt’n” Joey Tiberi Jr. (15-3-0) headlines a 10 bout professional fight card featuring a strong contingent of Delaware and southeastern Pennsylvania boxers. Tiberi is hoping to restart his winning ways and has been refocusing his efforts through an extremely aggressive training regiment. Only time will tell but, Tiberi seems very determined.





This 10 bout fight card is dominated by contests in the light heavy, cruiser and heavyweight divisions and promises to deliver the type of power punching that brings a fight crowd to its’ feet. Fighters like Kennett Square cruiser weight Anthony “The Bull” Caputo Smith (15-8-0), light heavyweight Brandon Mullins(1-0-0) and Delaware’s Dan “Bada Bing” Biddle (9-7-0, 4 KO’s) provide plenty of the knockout power that can make for a short night’s work.

Elsewhere on the fight card Middletown, DE. southpaw Maurice “The War Time” Horne, (2-0-0), has his own plans to provide fireworks for Delaware fight fans and don’t plan to disappoint the crowd. In addition Maryland’s Dionte Burts (1-2-0), young guns Celestine Agustine (NY), Bryant Costello (NY), Faeji Moorer (PA), and Atlantic City’s Isiah Hart have all chosen to make their Pro Debuts on this Delaware fight card.

The fight card also features a rather unique pro debut by Delaware heavyweight Stefan “The Freak” Talabisco. He originally began training with matchmaker Nick Tiberi in the 90’s and briefly fought Golden gloves. Stefan’s boxing plans took a small detour (20 years or so) during which he participated in; Joined the USMC, had 2 combat tours (Iraq & Saudi Arabia), spent a stint with a drug task force unit, served as a state constable and got married and welcomed a baby. So, rest assured fight fans, “The Freak” is more than anxious to get in the ring and down to business.

Doors open at 6:00 P.M. and first fight is scheduled for 7:00 P.M.





For Tickets, call Dee Lee Promotion, 609-868-4243, Joey Tiberi 302-650-8678, Todd Mulvena 302-339-0648, Nick Tiberi 302-540-7203

Prices; General Admission – Advance $45.00 at Door $50.00, Ringside Advance $60.00 at Door $65.00

Sponsored by; Delaware Park, Auto Equity, Pini Masonry, R.E. Excavation & Recovery Centers of America