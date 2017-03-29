Anthony Sonnier: Poised And Ready To Reach The Top

Ask Anthony “ACE” Sonnier what his goal is in the sport of boxing, and without hesitation in a chilling calm, he will quickly tell you, “I want to be the top of the deck. The “ACE!” After an exceptional pro debut, Sonnier is poised and ready to reach the top of his division.

The average fighter making their pro debut would be filled with over enthusiastic energy. A Wild flurry of punches, a loud yell to release nervous energy, unnecessary movement in the ring, a brief lapse from the fight plan, and they might even run into some trouble, but not Anthony Sonnier.





Sonnier’s February 4 pro debut on the Wilson Fight Night card was much more than average. Sonnier displayed a seasoned veteran’s poise and a “Jackhammer” jab, which quickly led to comparisons of a young Thomas Hearns.

After all of the hoopla and the pats on the back, Sonnier was in immediately back in the Gym focused on his next pro fight. Sonnier personifies his new motto: “Don’t get ready – Stay Ready!”

On Thursday, April 27 at the Durham Armory in Durham, NC, the chosen one will return for his second professional fight on the Top Catz Boxing in Association with Raging Babe Thursday Night Fights at the Armory card.

Sonnier will be out to prove he is no flash in the pan, but he is poised and ready to be the “ACE” in the Junior Lightweight and Lightweight divisions.

The Thursday Night Fights at The Armory card, promoted by Top Catz Boxing in association with Raging Babe, is headlined by a war between Jamar Freeman and Jeremy Ramos.

The exciting undercard will include Top Catz Boxing fighters’ Anthony “ACE” Sonnier 1-0 (1 KO), Austin “White Boy – BabyFace Assassin” Bryant 3-0 (3 KO’s), Carlos “Hijo De Dios” Olmeda, local favorites “Dangerous” Donnie Marshall 2-0 (2 KO’s), the pro debut of popular heavyweight Nate Williams, and Durham, NC’s #1 fighter Marko “The Bull City Bully” Bailey 3-0 (3 KO’s).

