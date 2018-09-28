UK News: Anthony Sims Jr; Jessica McCaskill; Josh Miller

Anthony Sims Jr is back in action at the Wintrust Arena in Chicago on October 6, live on DAZN – and the Light-Heavyweight talent is looking for rounds under the belt to target the big names in 2019 – including IBF champion Artur Beterbiev who defends his title against unbeaten Brit Callum Johnson on the stacked bill







Sims Jr boxed for the first time in 16 months in August in Cardiff, Wales and moved to 15-0 with his 14th stoppage win since his pro debut in April 2014.

That was the Indiana man’s first fight with new promoter Eddie Hearn, and number two takes him to the Windy City as the 23 year old looks to launch his attack on the 175lb division, with a chance to see Beterbiev and Johnson at close quarters on the night.

“I haven’t been treated this way since I started boxing,” said Sims Jr. on teaming up with Hearn. “It was great to be back in the ring for the first time in two years in Cardiff, and now it’s time to step it up some more.

“I got some rounds and got the stoppage in the UK, but I was so excited to be back in there and was head-hunting a bit. In Chicago I’ll be more patient and pick my shots, and I’ll look even better. The ring rust is coming off.”







Sims Jr will have plenty of support in the Wintrust Arena with a bus full of kids from his Sims Boxing Gym in Plainfield, Indiana making the trip to roar him on.

“It’s great to have the kids heading down for the show,” said Sims Jr. “There’s some really talented kids in the gym that just love the sport, so to have them make the trip and not only support me, but watch a great night of boxing with some huge stars, is only going to make them love the game even more.”

“Everyone knows about Anthony Sims Jr, he’s the worst kept secret in boxing,” said Hearn. “He’s been inactive, he’s had some disputes, and he’s been frustrated. But he’s rolling again now. You’re going to get to see his personality come out along with seeing his punch power.

“Every camp he goes into, everyone talks about him. Ask George Groves and Dmitry Bivol about him. He’s in a stacked division and he’s ready-made – 15-0 and just needs one or two more and then he’s ready for the big fights. He’s the perfect guy for what we are doing in the States with DAZN. Anthony fights in Chicago and then we go again in December – and in 2019 we’re ready for all the big fights.”







Sims Jr is part of a massive night of action in Chicago, topped by the WBC Silver Welterweight title clash between Jessie Vargas and Thomas Dulorme

Daniel Roman defends his WBA Super-Bantamweight crown against another Brit, second time World title challenger Gavin McDonnell, while Brooklyn’s brash Heavyweight star Jarrell Miller meets Polish legend Tomasz Adamek and three debutants grace the bill as Team USA talents Reshat Mati, Nikita Ababiy and Nkosi Solomon lace them up for the first time.

Along with these World stars and promising youngsters, Chicago fight fans will be able to back two of their own on the night, with former World Lightweight title challenger Jessica McCaskill in action on the bill along with unbeaten Bantamweight prospect Shawn Simpson.

Tickets for October 6 are on sale now priced $40, $60, $100 and $200

MCCASKILL LANDS DREAM WORLD TITLE SHOT AGAINST FARIAS

Jessica McCaskill is hunting history as Chicago’s first Women’s World champion when she challenges WBC World Super-Lightweight champion Erica Farias on a bumper World title triple-header at the Wintrust Arena in Chicago on October 6, live on DAZN.

McCaskill’s (5-2 3KOs) second crack at World honors comes hot on the heels of her stirring performance against Lightweight ruler Katie Taylor in London in December – where the Chicago favorite pushed the Irish star the distance and posed her plenty of problems in just her seventh pro outing.

Buoyed by that night’s work, ‘CasKILLA’ will relish welcoming Farias (26-2 10KOs) to her home patch next weekend, but faces another star performed in the Argentine two-weight World champion, who defends her title for the fourth time in the windy city.

Farias will be taking on her fellow 34 year old on in her impressive 19th World title contest – but McCaskill is determined to seize her big night with both hands.

“I’m thrilled to be fighting for a World title in my home town,” said McCaskill. “I know that Erica is a great World champion, but I learnt so much from fighting Katie and I feel like I am more than ready to take the title from her.

“It was already going to be an honor to fight on the card with so many great fighters, but now there is this great prize on the line, I promise my fans that I will be leaving everything in the ring to make history for Chicago.

Farias is rated #1 in the 140lbs division and with Puerto Rican legend Amanda Serrano making the WBO Super-Lightweight strap her sixth weight division conquered as a World champion in Brooklyn earlier in the month, ‘La Pantera’ will be looking to meet Serrano in a unification bout – but knows McCaskill will be a threat in front of a partisan crowd.

“It is fantastic to be facing Jessica in Chicago,” said Farias. “I know that with the home fans behind her, she will give it her all – but I will rise to the occasion too and put on a great show.

“Women’s boxing is on fire now with some big fights and stars fighting on TV, so this is a great chance for me to show that I deserve those big nights and to fight in unification bouts.”

“This is such a great moment for Jessica, Women’s boxing and Chicago,” said promoter Eddie Hearn. “It’s a shot that came out of nowhere and one she and her team have grabbed with both hands.

“Jessica travelled to London to fight Katie Taylor and now she has a chance to win a World title in front of her own people. It makes next Saturday a World title triple-header and a huge night of boxing – it’s going to be non-stop action from when the lights come on.”

Miller Ready To Put Unbeaten Record On The Line

Dudley’s Josh Miller has no qualms in putting his fledgling unbeaten record on the line when he steps in with Ricky Hatton trained prospect, Jake Haigh, next month writes Daniel Davenport.

The 25 year-old super middleweight has racked up three consecutive wins since turning pro but puts his unbeaten streak on the line against Macclefield’s Jake Haigh (10-0) on 20th October in Stoke.

Miller and Haigh clash at the top of BCB promotions’ ‘Pride of the Potteries’ show at King’s Hall and the Dudley Man is in confident mood.

“This camp has gone well so far so I’m excited,” he said. “I’m always in the gym ticking over and ready to go at any point so when I was presented with this opportunity, it didn’t take me long to accept it.

“Jake Haigh is a good fighter and is trained by the great Ricky Hatton. We are both undefeated and these are the fights that I want to be in to test my skills. I think it makes for a great fight. I fully intend to take the fight to him and fans are going to see the best version of me on the night.”

Miller had 18 amateur fights and won a West Midlands Title and a Central England Title before moving into the paid ranks. After making his ring return in July, he is eager to make up for lost time.

“I enjoy training and fighting and want to be in these kind of fight,” he added. “I have a great relationship with my trainer, Rich Ghent. Me and Rich go back to our days together at Priory Park ABC. He cornered me for some of those fights and I fully believe in Rich and his abilities as a coach.

Also, Rob Wright brings a lot of experience to the table and Ian Turner is also a big influence in the camp. Working with BCB Promotions has opened doors for me and I’m ready to repay everyone’s faith in October.”

As well as Haigh versus Miller, Stoke boxers Nathan Heaney and debutant Cole Johnson are also in action alongside Wolverhampton’s Conah Walker and Swadlincote’s Midlands Area Champion, Connor Parker. Tickets are £35 standard and £65 VIP to include a buffet. To purchase, please call: 07444 976 562.