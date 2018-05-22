Anthony Prescott faces Isaiah Wise on 6/29

Anthony Prescott, of Cherry Hill, NJ, has agreed to a rematch with Isaiah Wise, of North Philadelphia, following their terrific fight March 9 at the Parx Casino®.

The entertaining six-round junior middleweight fight will serve as the semifinal to the eight-round main event of Xcite Fight Night 2 between flyweights Miguel Cartagena, of Philadelphia, and Carlos Maldonado, of Los Angeles, at Parx Casino® on Friday, June 29. The seven-fight card begins at 7:30 p.m.

Prescott (8-8-2, 2K0s), scored a knockdown in the second round en route to a six-round split decision victory in their first meeting, in what ended up as the Fight of the Night.

The 31-year-old Prescott ran track and played football at Cherry Hill East High School and he also played football (safety) at Kutztown University, where he studied Criminal Justice.

Prescott had 12 amateur fights, winning 11, before turning pro in 2012. His 8-8-2 record as a pro might not impress you, but he has boxed only three fighters (out of 18) who had losing records.

Prescott is 3-1 in his last four fights with wins over Wise and two Reading, PA natives, Erik Spring and Nicholas Hernandez.

“The first fight (with Wise) was fun to be a part of,” Prescott said. “Me and coach Nick (Rosario) had a good plan and we worked hard and executed. For the second fight I want to display clearly I’m the better fighter. I know Wise is gonna be coming with something to prove and so am I. I’ve been doing this for a while and it’s time to get respected.”

Wise, (6-2, 3K0s), is motivated to make a statement in this rematch against Prescott.

‘‘I’m excited to be back at Parx Casino®,” Wise said. “The first fight with Prescott was entertaining; the rematch will not disappoint expectations.”

Working as a personal trainer locally has given Wise, 25, the opportunity to grow his fan base, and he is known for always being in a good fight, so there is no question as to why there is always a great energy in the arena when he fights.

The crowd-pleasing fights that Wise has had the in the last year include his first fight with Prescott and unanimous decision wins over Fred Jenkins, Jr., of North Philadelphia, and then-undefeated Mark Daniels, Jr., of Wisconsin.