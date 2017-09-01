Anthony Mundine “I’ll beat Jeff Horn just like I beat Mosley”

by Michael Doss: Former 3-time world champion Anthony Mundine 47-8 (27KOs) last saw action against fellow Aussie boxing legend Danny Green 36-5 (28KOs) this past February, dropping a highly disputed majority decision. In a fight where many thought Mundine should have received the nod, the former rugby star-turned boxing champion cited issues with his hip going into that very bout.

Currently training for a return, the Sydney native has respect for the current WBO welterweight champion Jeff Horn 17-0-1 (11KOs) and wants to uplift all young Australian fighters like Horn to reach their dreams but believes a battle of generations between himself and the undefeated Brisbane native could be very possible.





“There’s some pretty good talent coming up in Australia. I’ve been atop of the PPV game here in Australia for a long time. We have these new guys coming through like Jeff Horn.

“I’ll go down to a catch weight between 154-157 and would love to fight Horn if it was possible but I know Arum’s got him. If Arum’s listening, I’m ready to do that if he wants that. Mundine, recently told ATG Radio.

“The thing is Horn might lose his belt but he’s gonna get that money because I’m gonna bring that money. The most money he can make is off me.”

“If he don’t fight Pacquiao again, the next guy they should be calling is me.





“Tell Arum I’m ready to talk and ready to prove. I believe I’ll beat Jeff Horn just like I beat Mosley.

“If Horn wants to take over the game down here, tell him to see me. For boxing in Australia, it would be the biggest fight to date”

“I’m done with one generation with Daniel Geale, Danny Green and all them cats. Now bring on the new generation.



Mundine, 42, has since now recovered from his physical issues and wants the world to know that he’s currently free from any promotional or managerial ties.

“This is a message to Bob, Call me Bob. I’m ready to go. You want to make that real money, come see me.”