Anthony Laureano fights on 9/21

Joe DeGuardia’s Star Boxing’s “Rockin’ Fights” 32 is already set to be a barnburner with a hometown, main event showdown, between two of The Paramount’s finest in, DANNY “EL GALLO” GONZALEZ (Woodhaven, NY 16-1-1 6KO’s) and JOHNNY “HITMAN” HERNANDEZ (Huntington, NY 9-3 1KO). With a combined 20 appearances at The Paramount, both Gonzalez and Hernandez are determined to leave with the ABO INTERCONTINENTAL TITLE on September 21st.





Star Boxing now announces the addition of top rated undefeated New England prospect, “ACTION” ANTHONY LAUREANO (East Hartford, CT 8-0 3KO’s) to the already exciting show. Laureano has been making a name for himself over the past year, earning honors such as the 2017 New England Prospect of the Year and also Star Boxing’s Prospect of the Year. Most recently, Laureano defeated Juan Rodriguez at Mohegan Sun Arena in dominating fashion, winning by unanimous decision. Laureano controlled the action from start to finish with his relentless and exciting style, showing rough, ‘old-school’ fighting on the inside, and cutting off the ring.

In April, Laureano traveled to Massachusetts to take on up-and-coming prospect Tobias Green of Florida. Laureano and Green went toe-to-toe over six rounds, where Laureano allowed his persistent fighting style to shine, as he dug in and earned the victory, in a terrific fight.

Anthony returns to the Paramount on September 21st for the second time in his career, the last almost exactly a year ago, when he defeated James Lester at “Rockin’ Fights 28”. After dictating the fight from the opening bell, and planting Lester on the canvas with a vicious right hand, Lester’s corner called off the fight, as Laureano earned the TKO win.

Laureano cannot wait to step back in the ring at The Paramount, “I’m super excited to be returning to the Paramount. The Paramount is known for its Boxing. It has an established fan base and following. I’m blessed to have this opportunity again and look forward to bringing some “Action” to the Paramount on Sept 21st!”





NATE TORRES, manager/trainer of Laureano, had this to say about his bout on September 21st, “We are very thankful for the opportunity Star Boxing has given us. Four wins, and one year later we are back, and want to show everyone in Long Island [Anthony’s] growth as a fighter. Anthony will be ready to display his skills and make the adjustments necessary to win this fight! His relentless pressure and counters will be the key to this win. Anthony comes to fight, no question about it; he will not disappoint The Paramount fans. You don’t want to miss this one!”

Star Boxing CEO JOE DEGUARDIA stated: “Anthony is on a path up the rankings in the 140 lb. division. He has shown time and again the ability to dig deep and brings a relentless attitude every minute that he is in the ring. Boxing fans are in for a treat whenever Laureano steps into the ring.”

FIGHT: FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 21ST, 2018

$50, $60, $100, $150, $200

Rockin’ Fights 32 on September 21st pits two local warriors in, DANNY “EL GALLO” GONZALEZ fighting at The Paramount for the ninth time, against, JOHNNY “THE HITMAN” HERNANDEZ who will be in his first main event and eleventh bout at The Paramount, for the ABO Intercontinental Title.

