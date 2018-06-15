Anthony Laureano added to Joe Smith Jr. vs. Melvin Russell card

The buzz is growing for STAR BOXING’S “SLUGFEST at the SUN” as it features the much anticipated return of the Long Island Union Laborer, the “Common Man,” light heavyweight, JOE SMITH JR. (23-2 19KO’s). The co-feature bout highlights former WBC Women’s World Champion, KALI “KO MEQUINONOAG” REIS (13-7-1 4KO’s).





Adding to this buzz, STAR BOXING is pleased to announce East Hartford, Connecticut native “ACTION” ANTHONY LAUREANO (7-0 3KO’s) will return home to the Mohegan Sun, and fight on the undercard of the already stacked, “SLUGFEST at the SUN” card on JUNE 30th.

Laureano is looking for his third victory at Mohegan Sun, having previously defeated Sidney MaCcow and John Hernandez at Mohegan Sun. Most recently, Laureano traveled to Massachusetts, where he took a tough fight against TOBIAS GREEN of Florida, earning the decision victory.

Fighting five-times in 2017, Laureano continued to tune his skills each and every round. Showing a relentless will to dig deep in the late rounds of fights, Laureano finished 2017 with two TKO wins, two decision victories, and flashed signs of growing power, visible in his vicious knockout of JAMES LESTOR at “Rockin’ Fights.”

ANTHONY LAUREANO had these comments about returning to Mohegan Sun, “I’m humbled and very grateful to be back in Mohegan Sun. I thank God for letting me come back in the ring once again where my favorite fighters Mickey Ward and [Arturo] Gatti fought their war. I’m ready to give a great performance for my hometown supporters. I am Ready to give the crowd what they paid for, an action packed fight.”





Manager and trainer of Laureano, NATE TORRES had these comments about June 30th, “I expect Anthony to put on a show in front of his home crowd! This should be his best performance to date. We are looking for him to display his boxing ability while, maintaining his signature relentless pressure to close the show! “Action” Anthony Laureano never disappoints; he comes to fight!”

JOE DEGUARDIA, CEO of Star Boxing said this about Laureano, “I have seen Anthony grow as fighter over his past six fights, and we are very pleased with his progress. Anthony’s come forward, constant pressure style is the kind that fans want to see. In front of his hometown fans on June 30th, he will prove once again why he embodies the nickname “Action.”‘

The main event on June 30th features, JOE SMITH JR. who burst onto the boxing scene in 2016 when he defeated, top rated light heavyweight, ANDRZEJ FONFARA on NBC in Chicago, and again later that year, when he knocked the legend BERNARD HOPKINS clear out of the ring, becoming the first person to ever KO the former multi-division world champion. The co-feature bout highlights New England native, KALI “KO MEQUINONOAG” REIS who is coming off her sensational power punching performance against undisputed women’s champion CECILIA BRAEKHUS in the first female bout ever featured on HBO. Kali thrilled fans around the world in that fight, and promises the same action at Mohegan Sun on June 30th.