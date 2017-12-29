Anthony Karperis Returns To The Paramount January 26th

JOE DEGUARDIA’S STAR BOXING will kick off the new year with a bang, as Long Island’s own ANTHONY “SHOWTIME” KARPERIS returns to headline Rockin’ Fights 29 at The Paramount against tough Mexican brawler ERICK MARTINEZ in a 10-round jr. welterweight contest on January 26th.

Both Karperis and Martinez are looking to bounce back after tough losses. Karperis’ loss coming by the hands of highly rated prospect and former gold glove champion Louis Cruz, and Martinez’s loss coming courtesy of the up and coming Zachary “Zungry” Ochoa.





Earning hard fought, quality wins against Ariel Duran and Scott Burrell in two of his last three main events at The Paramount, Karperis returns for his fourth consecutive main event. With his strong Long Island following behind him, Karperis will use his crowd pleasing style, and infectious charisma in an attempt to earn his 15th victory.

Martinez will be no easy task for Karperis, as he has fought highly touted prospects in Zachary Ochoa, Juan Ruiz and Taras Shelestyuk. The crafty Mexican brawler will look to leave his mark on the soon to be sold out crowd at the Paramount, in search of a victory to steer his career in the right direction.

Promoter JOE DEGUARDIA had this to say about the main event, “We have put together a great card on January 26th to start the new year. Anthony Karperis always brings a unique and rowdy energy to the Paramount and his fans always show up, loud and proud. We have put him in against a tough Mexican brawler in Erick Martinez, who will be sure to test Karperis for the entirety of this fight. This is sure to be a great night of fights, so be sure you get your tickets now, as they will not be around for long.”