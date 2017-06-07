Anthony “Juice” Young looking for 6th straight victory

Popular native son, welterweight Anthony “Juice” Young will look for his 6th consecutive win when he battles hard-hitting George Sosa in the eight-round co-feature this Saturday night at The Claridge Hotel in Atlantic City.

The show is promoted by Rising Promotions.

In the main event, Thomas “Cornflake” LaManna (22-2, 9 KO’s) takes on Carlos Winston Velasquez (24-28-2, 15 KO’s) in an eight-round welterweight contest





Young of Atlantic City has a record of 16-2 with six knockouts has won five in a row was given the task of fighting Sosa on two weeks notice. Young was training for an all-New Jersey showdown with Juan “The Beast” Rodriguez, Jr. but Rodriguez had to pull out due to an injury.

“My camp has been great. Sosa is a late-replacement, but that really does not matter, because I was preparing for whoever,”said the 29 year-old Young.

Young knows that Sosa is a big puncher, but feels he is a different fighter outside of his home-country of the Dominican Republic.

“Sosa has 15 wins, and I know he has all of his victories by knockout. But he was matched lightly when he fought in the Dominican Republic. It doesn’t matter what he will bring, because I have been preparing for him like he is Floyd Mayweather.”





Young has been preparing in New Jersey under the tutelage of trainer, Raul “Chino” Rivas. Young is in a camp that includes recent world champion Jason Sosa, top contender Tevin Farmer and lightweight contender Michael Perez among others, and Young feels that the switch of trainers, which mirrors this win streak is no coincidence.

“Chino has fixed a lot of my bad habits. He has me working on the jab, pivoting, and working the body. Since moving to Chino, I have improved with every fight.”

This will be the 10th appearance on the Boardwalk for Young, and he will look to his mark to 9-1 in Atlantic City (Young is 2-0 at The Claridge).

“I am privileged to fight where I was born. I always look forward to fighting in Atlantic City, and I look forward to putting on a great show on Saturday night.”

Sosa of New Jersey has a record of 15-8 with all 15 wins coming via knockout.

The 30 year-old Sosa is a six-year professional, who began his career in the Dominican Republic with six consecutive knockouts.

Sosa’s losses have come to fighters who had a combined record of 87-7-1 and they included Three undefeated fighters plus contenders Ray Robinson and Ed Peredes.

Sosa has won two consecutive bouts by knockout as in his most recent effort he stopped Jesus Pascual in three rounds on October 29, 2016 in the Domincan Republic.

In six-round bouts:

Gabriel Pham (8-1, 4 KO’s) of Pleasantville, NJ will take on Edgar Perez (7-20, 3 KO’s) of Chicago, IL super middleweight bout.

Frederick Julian (4-0, 2 KO’s) of Cambaul, France will take on an opponent to be named in a light heavyweight bout.

Dan Pasciolla (9-2-2) of Brick, NJ will battle Lemarcus Tucker (4-2, 2 KO’s) of Batesville, AR in a rematch of heavyweights. Pasciolla took the first bout this past March via six-round split decision.

In four-round bouts:

Donald Smith (4-0, 3 KO’s) of Philadelphia will take on Sidell Blocker (1-7-1) of Pleasantville, NJ in a super featherweight bout.

Chris Thomas (6-0, 3 KO’s) of Toms River, NJ will take on Oscar Valdez (1-2, 1 KO) of Batesville, AR in a middleweight bout

Elijah Vines (3-0, 3 KO’ts) of Philadelphia will take on Henry Tyrone Paige (0-4) of Batesville, ARK in a junior middleweight tilt.

Tomas Romain (2-1) of Brooklyn, NY will fight Lamont White (1-7, 1 KO) of Washington, DC in a lightweight bout.

THE WEIGH IN WILL BE STREAMED LIVE THIS FRIDAY AT 3 PM ET ON THE RISING PROMOTIONS FACEBOOK PAGE