Anthony Joshua/Carlos Takam Odds and Ends

Anthony Joshua vs Carlos Takam

Anthony Joshua -5000 (1/50)





Carlos Takam +1400 (14/1)

Total Rounds

Over/Under 4.5

Will the fight go the distance?

Yes +800 (8/1)





No -2500 (1/25)

Method of Victory

Draw or Technical Draw 33/1

A. Joshua by KO, TKO or DQ 1/16





A. Joshua by Decision or Technical Decision 10/1

C. Takam by KO, TKO or DQ 14/1

C. Takam by Decision or Technical Decision 33/1

Round Betting

A. Joshua in Round 1 6/1

A. Joshua in Round 2 11/2

A. Joshua in Round 3 5/1

A. Joshua in Round 4 11/2

A. Joshua in Round 5 6/1

A. Joshua in Round 6 8/1

A. Joshua in Round 7 11/1

A. Joshua in Round 8 14/1

A. Joshua in Round 9 20/1

A. Joshua in Round 10 25/1

A. Joshua in Round 11 33/1

A. Joshua in Round 12 40/1

A. Joshua on Points 10/1

C. Takam in Round 1 99/1

C. Takam in Round 2 99/1

C. Takam in Round 3 99/1

C. Takam in Round 4 99/1

C. Takam in Round 5 99/1

C. Takam in Round 6 99/1

C. Takam in Round 7 99/1

C. Takam in Round 8 99/1

C. Takam in Round 9 99/1

C. Takam in Round 10 99/1

C. Takam in Round 11 99/1

C. Takam in Round 12 99/1

C. Takam on Points 33/1

Fight Draw 33/1

Round Group Betting

A. Joshua to win in rounds 1 – 3 13/10

A. Joshua to win in rounds 4 – 6 33/20

A. Joshua to win in rounds 7 – 9 9/2

A. Joshua to win in rounds 10 – 12 16/1

A. Joshua by Decision or Technical Decision 10/1

C. Takam to win in rounds 1 – 3 33/1

C. Takam to win in rounds 4 – 6 33/1

C. Takam to win in rounds 7 – 9 33/1

C. Takam to win in rounds 10 – 12 33/1

C. Takam by Decision or Technical Decision 33/1

Draw or Technical Draw 33/1