Anthony Dirrell motivated for Denis Douglin

Former super middleweight world champion Anthony Dirrell opened up his training camp to media Tuesday a thet Kronk Boxing Gym as he discussed his matchup against Denis Douglin that headlines a Premier Boxing Champions event Friday, November 17 from Dort Federal Credit Union Center in Flint, Michigan and live on FS1 and FOX Deportes.

Tickets for the live event, which is promoted by TGB Promotions and A.D.D. Enterprises in association with Salita Promotions, begin at $20 and are on sale now. To purchase tickets, visit the Dort Federal Credit Union Center box office or visit Ticketmaster.com.





The former super middleweight champion returns to fight in Flint for the third time as a pro and the first time since knocking out Dante Craig at Atwood Stadium in 2011. Dirrell was joined at Kronk by local fighters Alexey Zubov (15-1, 9 KOs)and James Gordon Smith (12-1, 7 KOs), who compete in undercard action on Friday, November 17.

Here is what the participants had to say Tuesday:

ANTHONY DIRRELL

“I feel great because this gives the people of Flint a chance to see world class boxing with one of their own. We made the tickets cheap so people can come watch great top level boxing. When you buy a ticket the proceeds go to Dirrell’s Chance Foundation, which is something I’m really proud of. The holidays are around the corner and we are going to use these funds to bring some happiness to the kids in the area.

“This is something that I’ve been wanting to do for a long time. I’ve thought about it for a while but the task is still at hand. I still have to take care of my opponent. I’m prepared mentally and physically to go to war.





“I feel great physically. There’s still some work to be done, but if there was a fight tomorrow, I’d be ready. It’s going to be great to get back into the ring on fight night after a long layoff.

“The focus is on sticking to the game plan. You never deviate from that. It’s all about doing what my coaches are telling me to. You can give the fans a great show and stay disciplined boxing at the same time.

“I know that I’ve got all the pressure because I’m fighting at home and I’m going to use it to motivate me. I want to put on the best performance possible. I have a tough opponent who’s looking to spoil my party, but I can’t let that happen.”

ALEXEY ZUBOV





“I look forward to fighting out of my new hometown of Detroit and representing the Kronk Boxing gym. There has been a revitalization of great boxing in this area and I am happy to be a part of it.

“I will bring a world title back to Detroit, that’s my goal and that’s why I work hard every day. I want to be like the Red Wings’ “Russian Five” and bring glory to Detroit.”

JAMES GORDON SMITH

“I feel very happy about fighting close to home in Flint. I look forward to putting on a great show on November 17th. These are the kind of opportunities you have to take advantage of to move forward in this sport. I’m ready to show off my skills.

DMITRY SALITA, Salita Promotions

“World class boxing is coming to the Dort Federal Credit Union Center in Flint on November 17th. Michigan is home to some of the best boxers in our sport and I am very happy to be involved with this promotion.

“Today’s press turnout at our public workout at Anthony’s training camp base in Detroit at the legendary Kronk gym is a testament to the excitement of the local community. November 17th is going to be a special day for the areas sports fans.”