Anthony Caputo Smith battles Prince Badi Ajamu on Dec.1

Dee Lee Promotions, LLC along with Nick Tiberi , Matchmaker, present Anthony “The Bull” Caputo Smith (16-8-0/11 ko’s) and Prince Badi “The Boxing Prince” Ajamu (29-5-1/15 ko’s) in Hockessin, Delaware’s first ever Championship Bout on December 1. Dee Lee and Nick Tiberi are bringing their Christmas best to entertain all of those loyal Delaware fight fans. Every Delaware fan worth their salt knows that Dee Lee brought The First State it’s first ever championship fight 19 years ago and she decided to bring them another championship fight for a Christmas Treat!





The World Boxing Foundation Silver Cruiserweight title belt will be on the line when Caputo Smith of Kennett Square, PA faces off with Ajamu of Camden, NJ. With 26 knockouts between these two big men, Hockessin and all the great Delaware fight fans should expect some real fireworks when they step into the ring, because they sure won’t be singing Jingle Bells.

The Co-Main on this terrific fight card features the return of fan favorite Stefan “The Freak” Talabisco (1-0-0/1 ko) of Elsmere, DE. The local heavyweight is sure to help pack the house and when he steps into the ring the crowd will be ROCKIN’!

The undercard for this title fight is jam packed with a young hungry crew of Delaware fighters led by “Joltin” Joey Tiberi (16-3-0/9 ko’s) fresh off his September knockout of Francisco Medel. Super Middleweight Schmelle “The Real Deal” Baldwin (2-0-0/1 ko’s) Newark, DE is another one of these young guns that brings plenty of loud loyal supporters so their respective opponents better be ready when they step into the lion’s and lioness’ den.

Vincent Kirkley (1-0-0/1ko) of New Castle, DE, is fresh off his impressive knockout pro debut and can’t wait to get back in the ring. Kirkley, along with super middleweight Maurice “The War Time” Horne (3-0-0/ 2 ko’s) of Middletown, Justin Riley (0-1) of Hockessin and Brandon Mullins (2-0-0 /1 KO) of Newark are all part of this same young group of Delaware “up and comers” that definitely come to fight.





Rounding out the card are lightweight Adonis Wilkins (Pro Debut), and middleweight Anthony Miller (3-2-0/3 ko’s), both Delaware natives.

This is just the kind of fight card that will make it a December to Remember so put on your holiday finest and plan on a Jolly Good Time!

Come out and support these young fighters! Doors open at 6:00 p.m., with the first bout slated for 7:00 p.m. Tickets prices are; General Admission $45 in advance ($50 at the door), Ringside $60 in advance ($65 at the door) For more info contact: Promoter Diane Fischer 609.868.4243, Matchmaker Nick Tiberi 302.540.7203 or Joey Tiberi 302-650-8678.

Sponsored by: Delaware Park, Big Cat Boxing & Marketing, CTD Security, Pini Masonry and Sherms Catering.