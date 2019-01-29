Annual report by WBC

By Mauricio Sulaiman





2018 IN NUMBERS

WBC CHAMPIONSHIP FIGHTS

WBC Championship Fights / # of fights

World Championship (Male) 44

Silver Championship (Male) 23

World Championship (Female) 36

Silver Championship (Female) 7

The WBC celebrated its 2,000th championship fight in an historic event, in which the Mexican-American José Carlos Ramirez defeated Amir Imam, to become the new WBC super lightweight champion.

Trips (President)

Country / # of visits

Mexico 30

USA 16

England 4

Russia 2

Ukraine 2

Canada 1

Germany 1

Hong Kong 1

Italy 1

Japan 1

Latvia 1

Spain 1

Thailand 1

Vatican City 1

Wales 1

TOTAL 65

City / # of visits

Los Angeles 5

London 3

Carson 2

Kiev 2

Las Vegas 2

New York 2

Bangkok 1

Cardiff 1

Dallas, Texas 1

Louisville, Kentucky 1

Madrid 1

Manchester 1

Moscow 1

Munich 1

Nakhon Ratchasima 1

Phoenix 1

Quebec 1

Riga 1

Roma 1

Sochi 1

Syracuse 1

Tokyo 1

Vatican City 1

Washington D.C. 1

TOTAL 65





Priority Programs: Scholas / BoxVal

SCHOLAS / BOXVAL EVENTS

Jan-18 First BoxVal Workshop in Mexico City

Feb-18 Appointment as WBC BOXVAL ambassador

Feb-18 Fight for peace

Apr-18 Special Olympics

May-18 KO Bullying

May-18 Training workshop at Ring Central

May-18 Morelos Jail tournament

May-18 High school for non fluent immigrant kids

May-18 New Vision High School for Advanced Math and Science with boxers

May-18 Giant hearts on Paseo de la Reforma

Jun-18 Integration tournament Armed Forces

Jun-18 Integration program with the security forces of CMDX

Jul-18 La Bella Move WBC Champions

Jul-18 Donation of 4,000 bottles of juice

Jul-18 BoxVal Clinic in Monterrey

Aug-18 Training workshop in Ring Central

Aug-18 Workshop with BoxVal Ambassadors

Aug-18 Boxing Against Obesity And Sedentarism

Aug-18 Appointment of AB Alberto Martínez as WBC BoxVal champion

Aug-18 Support For The Academy @Round 13 in Lugubumu

Sep-18 RING; Boxing for reintegration

Sep-18 Boxing Without Chains

Sep-18 Workshop with BoxVal Ambassadors

Sep-18 Visit to Foster House “Crece”

Oct-18 Visit to McMillian’s First Steps Child Care

Priority Programs: Clean Boxing Program Clean Boxing Program

2018 Achievement: Pope Francis live videoconference: May 11th live videoconference with Ring Central Boxing Gym in Mexico.

Private hearing with WBC President Mauricio Sulaimán and Scholas Mexico President Héctor Sulaimán.

Priority Programs: Armed Forces

AMATEUR BOXING TOURNAMENT OF THE NATIONAL SECURITY COMMISSION

AMATEUR FEMALE BOXING TOURNAMENT: FEDERAL PRISON IN MORELOS, MEXICO

42 women from the federal prison of the state of Morelos participated in this great tournament. The boxers received sports training, psychological help and support from social workers during their training.

BOXING WITHOUT CHAINS, ARGENTINA

Boxing Without Chains is a successful program of social reintegration through boxing, developed and in operation for six years in Argentina, focusing on providing tools for the containment and re-socialization of adolescents and youth in prison.

LAS VEGAS 1st RESPONDERS

The World Boxing Council had the pleasure of honoring the Officers of the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department. Casey Clarkson and William Matchko represented hundreds of officers who risked their lives on that tragic night of Las Vegas in September 2017.

PRIORITY PROGRAMS: KO TO BULLYING

The KO Bullying objective is the awareness of an environment of absolute well-being and reasonable coexistence in society, in order to eradicate ridicule, disrespect and all kinds of harmful and high risk behavior.

PRIORITY PROGRAMS: RING OFFICIALS SEMINARS

Various seminars were held for Ring Officials. All registered with great attendance. During them, there were priority topics such as scoring rules, fundamental concepts, medical issues, judges’ functions and scoring fights.

WBC UNIVERSITY

This initiative, launched in October by the WBC, will result in the first University of Boxing, and the world reference of training in our sport. This University will be able to register people from all over the world thanks to the Distance Education Model, using new technologies so that the training of coaches, judges, ring supervisors, referees, boxing nutritionists and other industry figures can receive from anywhere in the world and at the time of the day that best suits them, a high quality training, with a cloister integrated by the top experts worldwide.

PRIORITY PROGRAMS: JOSÉ SULAIMÁN CHAMPIONS FUND

The WBC continues preserving and cherishing the legacy of the Honorary President, Don José Sulaimán, supporting the heroes of the ring in difficult times. Thanks to the continued generosity of WBC affiliates, promoters, many charities and entities, the Fund has been able to award dozens of more boxers in need, in six annual cycles.

2018 ACHIEVEMENT: JACK JOHNSON PRESIDENTIAL PARDON

The President of the United States of America, Donald Trump, granted an official Presidential Pardon to Jack Johnson, who was the first African-American heavyweight champion and who was unjustly convicted in 1913 for transporting a white woman across state lines.

Decades after Johnson was found guilty under the Mann Act, his case drew a lot of attention as it was considered a serious a woeful error of justice … an episode describing the profound impact of racism on the U.S. judicial system of that era.

2018 ACHIEVEMENT: WBC SPECIAL BELT EDITIONS

The special editions of the WBC belt have had an unprecedented success around the world for its extraordinary artistic quality and the meaning of the dates they commemorate, such as May 5, September 16, Fight for peace gala, and the beginning of the transmissions of boxing cards on Fox Sports open TV.

Belts 2018.

GIANT WBC BELT FOR CLEATUS

The WBC presented Cleatus, the giant robot of Fox Sports, a special giant belt in recognition of that the television network is entering the sport of boxing with the transmission of fights across the country. The WBC exalted the importance of such an effort for our Sport. The event took place at the Fox Studios in Los Angeles, California.

Priority Programs: WBC Amateur

Concept / Achieved 2018

Sanctioned boxing matches 299

Tournaments sanctioned 16

Training courses 3

Tournaments / Achieved 2018

In Mexico´s Prisons

Morelos 1

Mexico state 1

Veracruz 1

Colima 1

Tamaulipas 1

Tournaments WBC Amateur – Countries / Achieved 2018

Argentina 5

Uruguay 1

Canada 1

Spain 1

Peru 1

Chile 1

Bolivia 1

Tournaments WBC Amateur – Countries / Achieved 2018

Mexico – Chicago 1

Mexico – Uruguay 1

Mexico – Guatemala 1

Canada – Mexico 1

Chicago – Mexico 1

Peru – Mexico 1

Mexico – England 1

2018 ACHIEVEMENT: WBC EXHIBITION “GREEN AND GOLD”

A formidable exhibition on Boxing History was held at Terminal One of the International Airport of Mexico City. The highly successful exhibition was a very attractive and important event, since thousands of people learned to empathize with boxing and some just to pass time. Those thousands included multitudes of passengers who came from abroad or went there, from Mexico City.

The scope of the exhibition is 11 million passengers, plus visitors and workers of the Mexico City International Airport.

2018 ACHIEVEMENT: 5th JOSÉ SULAIMÁN CHAMPION RACE AND 2nd GOLF TOURNAMENT

More than 4,000 runners met in Mexico City to participate in the fifth Jose Sulaiman Champions Race

2018.

The “WBC Cares 2018 Golf Tournament”, organized by the World Boxing Council, was held with great success with the participation of great figures of boxing, to collaborate with two charitable foundations: the “Benefit Association Las Primas” and “Block by Block,” which supports the reconstruction of houses affected by the earthquake in Mexico.

2018 Achievement: 56th WBC ANNUAL CONVENTION and 3rd WOMEN’S CONVENTION

KIEV 2018: 56th WBC ANNUAL CONVENTION

MANILA 2018: 3rd WBC ANNUAL WOMEN’S CONVENTION

2018 Achievement: 50th Anniversary of Mexico Olympics.

GEORGE FOREMAN GOLD MEDAL 50 ANNIVERSARY

50 years after winning the gold medal at the 1968 Mexico Olympics, former champion and all time great George Foreman returned to the Mexico Arena, where the gold medal was presented to him after beating Russian Ionas Chepulis in the final of the heavyweight division. The WBC presented “Big George” a ‘Paloma de la Paz’ made by Mexican artisans, commemorating his great achievement.

2018 ACHIEVEMENT: TRAINERS SPECIAL AWARD

WBC started recognizing the trainers of the world champions with a special WBC award. This special recognition is inspired by the traditional towel used at all times by the trainers who behind the bright lights, direct all of their expertise, passion and dedication to their pupils.

Priority Programs: Adaptive Boxing

WBC Cares UK Adaptive Boxing

Priority Programs: Boxing and activation program for health

The WBC designed this program to face the serious problem of obesity suffered by a large part of the population in Mexico.

Priority programs: WBC CARES

“Boxing has no borders; We all speak the same language; we all perfectly understand his universal voice. We speak with our fists, with our hearts, with our souls.”

2018 Achievement: Mexican Council of Professional Sports

With the intention of uniting sport to pay homage to sports heroes and with social responsibility as one of its main motivations, the relaunching of the Mexican Council of Professional Sports (COMEDEP) was presented in 2018.

Also on the subject of Social Responsibility, the president of the WBC attended the United Nations headquarters in New York, and the International Player Care Conference, where he urged the world sports industry to contribute decisively to achieve Global Sustainable Development Goals, particularly those related to education, decent work and inequality.

2018 Achievement: WBC Family Mascot

The WBC presented the Tiger Family: mom, dad, daughter and son, whose goal is to highlight family values.

Thank you, and I welcome any comments, ideas or recommendations at contact@wbcboxing.com.