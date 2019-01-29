Annual report by WBC

By Mauricio Sulaiman
2018 IN NUMBERS
WBC CHAMPIONSHIP FIGHTS
WBC Championship Fights / # of fights
World Championship (Male) 44
Silver Championship (Male) 23
World Championship (Female) 36
Silver Championship (Female) 7
The WBC celebrated its 2,000th championship fight in an historic event, in which the Mexican-American José Carlos Ramirez defeated Amir Imam, to become the new WBC super lightweight champion.
Trips (President)
Country / # of visits
Mexico 30
USA 16
England 4
Russia 2
Ukraine 2
Canada 1
Germany 1
Hong Kong 1
Italy 1
Japan 1
Latvia 1
Spain 1
Thailand 1
Vatican City 1
Wales 1
TOTAL 65
City / # of visits
Los Angeles 5
London 3
Carson 2
Kiev 2
Las Vegas 2
New York 2
Bangkok 1
Cardiff 1
Dallas, Texas 1
Louisville, Kentucky 1
Madrid 1
Manchester 1
Moscow 1
Munich 1
Nakhon Ratchasima 1
Phoenix 1
Quebec 1
Riga 1
Roma 1
Sochi 1
Syracuse 1
Tokyo 1
Vatican City 1
Washington D.C. 1
TOTAL 65
Priority Programs: Scholas / BoxVal
SCHOLAS / BOXVAL EVENTS
Jan-18 First BoxVal Workshop in Mexico City
Feb-18 Appointment as WBC BOXVAL ambassador
Feb-18 Fight for peace
Apr-18 Special Olympics
May-18 KO Bullying
May-18 Training workshop at Ring Central
May-18 Morelos Jail tournament
May-18 High school for non fluent immigrant kids
May-18 New Vision High School for Advanced Math and Science with boxers
May-18 Giant hearts on Paseo de la Reforma
Jun-18 Integration tournament Armed Forces
Jun-18 Integration program with the security forces of CMDX
Jul-18 La Bella Move WBC Champions
Jul-18 Donation of 4,000 bottles of juice
Jul-18 BoxVal Clinic in Monterrey
Aug-18 Training workshop in Ring Central
Aug-18 Workshop with BoxVal Ambassadors
Aug-18 Boxing Against Obesity And Sedentarism
Aug-18 Appointment of AB Alberto Martínez as WBC BoxVal champion
Aug-18 Support For The Academy @Round 13 in Lugubumu
Sep-18 RING; Boxing for reintegration
Sep-18 Boxing Without Chains
Sep-18 Workshop with BoxVal Ambassadors
Sep-18 Visit to Foster House “Crece”
Oct-18 Visit to McMillian’s First Steps Child Care
Priority Programs: Clean Boxing Program Clean Boxing Program
2018 Achievement: Pope Francis live videoconference: May 11th live videoconference with Ring Central Boxing Gym in Mexico.
Private hearing with WBC President Mauricio Sulaimán and Scholas Mexico President Héctor Sulaimán.
Priority Programs: Armed Forces
AMATEUR BOXING TOURNAMENT OF THE NATIONAL SECURITY COMMISSION
AMATEUR FEMALE BOXING TOURNAMENT: FEDERAL PRISON IN MORELOS, MEXICO
42 women from the federal prison of the state of Morelos participated in this great tournament. The boxers received sports training, psychological help and support from social workers during their training.
BOXING WITHOUT CHAINS, ARGENTINA
Boxing Without Chains is a successful program of social reintegration through boxing, developed and in operation for six years in Argentina, focusing on providing tools for the containment and re-socialization of adolescents and youth in prison.
LAS VEGAS 1st RESPONDERS
The World Boxing Council had the pleasure of honoring the Officers of the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department. Casey Clarkson and William Matchko represented hundreds of officers who risked their lives on that tragic night of Las Vegas in September 2017.
PRIORITY PROGRAMS: KO TO BULLYING
The KO Bullying objective is the awareness of an environment of absolute well-being and reasonable coexistence in society, in order to eradicate ridicule, disrespect and all kinds of harmful and high risk behavior.
PRIORITY PROGRAMS: RING OFFICIALS SEMINARS
Various seminars were held for Ring Officials. All registered with great attendance. During them, there were priority topics such as scoring rules, fundamental concepts, medical issues, judges’ functions and scoring fights.
WBC UNIVERSITY
This initiative, launched in October by the WBC, will result in the first University of Boxing, and the world reference of training in our sport. This University will be able to register people from all over the world thanks to the Distance Education Model, using new technologies so that the training of coaches, judges, ring supervisors, referees, boxing nutritionists and other industry figures can receive from anywhere in the world and at the time of the day that best suits them, a high quality training, with a cloister integrated by the top experts worldwide.
PRIORITY PROGRAMS: JOSÉ SULAIMÁN CHAMPIONS FUND
The WBC continues preserving and cherishing the legacy of the Honorary President, Don José Sulaimán, supporting the heroes of the ring in difficult times. Thanks to the continued generosity of WBC affiliates, promoters, many charities and entities, the Fund has been able to award dozens of more boxers in need, in six annual cycles.
2018 ACHIEVEMENT: JACK JOHNSON PRESIDENTIAL PARDON
The President of the United States of America, Donald Trump, granted an official Presidential Pardon to Jack Johnson, who was the first African-American heavyweight champion and who was unjustly convicted in 1913 for transporting a white woman across state lines.
Decades after Johnson was found guilty under the Mann Act, his case drew a lot of attention as it was considered a serious a woeful error of justice … an episode describing the profound impact of racism on the U.S. judicial system of that era.
2018 ACHIEVEMENT: WBC SPECIAL BELT EDITIONS
The special editions of the WBC belt have had an unprecedented success around the world for its extraordinary artistic quality and the meaning of the dates they commemorate, such as May 5, September 16, Fight for peace gala, and the beginning of the transmissions of boxing cards on Fox Sports open TV.
Belts 2018.
GIANT WBC BELT FOR CLEATUS
The WBC presented Cleatus, the giant robot of Fox Sports, a special giant belt in recognition of that the television network is entering the sport of boxing with the transmission of fights across the country. The WBC exalted the importance of such an effort for our Sport. The event took place at the Fox Studios in Los Angeles, California.
Priority Programs: WBC Amateur
Concept / Achieved 2018
Sanctioned boxing matches 299
Tournaments sanctioned 16
Training courses 3
Tournaments / Achieved 2018
In Mexico´s Prisons
Morelos 1
Mexico state 1
Veracruz 1
Colima 1
Tamaulipas 1
Tournaments WBC Amateur – Countries / Achieved 2018
Argentina 5
Uruguay 1
Canada 1
Spain 1
Peru 1
Chile 1
Bolivia 1
Tournaments WBC Amateur – Countries / Achieved 2018
Mexico – Chicago 1
Mexico – Uruguay 1
Mexico – Guatemala 1
Canada – Mexico 1
Chicago – Mexico 1
Peru – Mexico 1
Mexico – England 1
2018 ACHIEVEMENT: WBC EXHIBITION “GREEN AND GOLD”
A formidable exhibition on Boxing History was held at Terminal One of the International Airport of Mexico City. The highly successful exhibition was a very attractive and important event, since thousands of people learned to empathize with boxing and some just to pass time. Those thousands included multitudes of passengers who came from abroad or went there, from Mexico City.
The scope of the exhibition is 11 million passengers, plus visitors and workers of the Mexico City International Airport.
2018 ACHIEVEMENT: 5th JOSÉ SULAIMÁN CHAMPION RACE AND 2nd GOLF TOURNAMENT
More than 4,000 runners met in Mexico City to participate in the fifth Jose Sulaiman Champions Race
2018.
The “WBC Cares 2018 Golf Tournament”, organized by the World Boxing Council, was held with great success with the participation of great figures of boxing, to collaborate with two charitable foundations: the “Benefit Association Las Primas” and “Block by Block,” which supports the reconstruction of houses affected by the earthquake in Mexico.
2018 Achievement: 56th WBC ANNUAL CONVENTION and 3rd WOMEN’S CONVENTION
KIEV 2018: 56th WBC ANNUAL CONVENTION
MANILA 2018: 3rd WBC ANNUAL WOMEN’S CONVENTION
2018 Achievement: 50th Anniversary of Mexico Olympics.
GEORGE FOREMAN GOLD MEDAL 50 ANNIVERSARY
50 years after winning the gold medal at the 1968 Mexico Olympics, former champion and all time great George Foreman returned to the Mexico Arena, where the gold medal was presented to him after beating Russian Ionas Chepulis in the final of the heavyweight division. The WBC presented “Big George” a ‘Paloma de la Paz’ made by Mexican artisans, commemorating his great achievement.
2018 ACHIEVEMENT: TRAINERS SPECIAL AWARD
WBC started recognizing the trainers of the world champions with a special WBC award. This special recognition is inspired by the traditional towel used at all times by the trainers who behind the bright lights, direct all of their expertise, passion and dedication to their pupils.
Priority Programs: Adaptive Boxing
WBC Cares UK Adaptive Boxing
Priority Programs: Boxing and activation program for health
The WBC designed this program to face the serious problem of obesity suffered by a large part of the population in Mexico.
Priority programs: WBC CARES
“Boxing has no borders; We all speak the same language; we all perfectly understand his universal voice. We speak with our fists, with our hearts, with our souls.”
2018 Achievement: Mexican Council of Professional Sports
With the intention of uniting sport to pay homage to sports heroes and with social responsibility as one of its main motivations, the relaunching of the Mexican Council of Professional Sports (COMEDEP) was presented in 2018.
Also on the subject of Social Responsibility, the president of the WBC attended the United Nations headquarters in New York, and the International Player Care Conference, where he urged the world sports industry to contribute decisively to achieve Global Sustainable Development Goals, particularly those related to education, decent work and inequality.
2018 Achievement: WBC Family Mascot
The WBC presented the Tiger Family: mom, dad, daughter and son, whose goal is to highlight family values.
Thank you, and I welcome any comments, ideas or recommendations at contact@wbcboxing.com.