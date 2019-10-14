Angel Ruiz in action this Friday, October 18

Welterweight prospect Angel Ruiz (16-0, 12 KOs), fresh off a first round knockout win in his main event debut from June, steps back into the main event attraction this Friday, Oct. 18, in Thompson Boxing’s “Path to Glory” show from the Doubletree Hotel in Ontario, Calif.





Ruiz, 22, faces fellow southpaw Javier Flores (14-2, 12 KOs) in the 8-round showcase fight. The Mexican-born Ruiz, who now lives in Los Angeles and trains out of the Maywood Boxing Gym, has recently began to gain exposure in the American market after breaking out from the Tijuana boxing scene.

Five out of his last six fights have taken place from the greater Los Angeles area. He rides a five-fight knockout win streak into his scrap with Flores, who is perhaps the toughest test of his young career.

“It’s a big fight for me,” remarked Ruiz. “I know a lot of people are interested in seeing what I can do against a tough opponent and I’m ready to show everyone that I have what it takes to get to the top.”





Ruiz shinned in his last fight by dispatching quality veteran Miguel Zamudio in the first round.

In that fight, he tagged Zamudio with a left hand from his southpaw stance. He quickly followed up with a bevy of punches that overwhelmed Zamudio.

“I did what I came here to do,” said Ruiz after the fight. “I’m just happy I was able to finish this early and give the fans something to talk about.”





Ruiz came out fast as lightening, as his nickname, “Relampago,” suggests.

“He looked really sharp and in command right from the start,” said Doug Fischer, TB Presents livestream color commentator. “I wanted to see more of him, but that’s what happens when you end a fight early.”

Tickets for "Path to Glory" are priced at $40, $60 and $100

All fights will be streamed live on TB Presents: Path to Glory

The livestream starts at 8:00 p.m. PT / 11:00 p.m. ET.

In the co-feature, lightweight George Acosta (7-1, 1 KO) of Whittier, Calif. faces Roberto Almazan (9-12, 4 KOs) of Brownsville, Tex. in a 6-round fight.

Junior welterweight prospect Alec Zavala (3-0, 2 KOs) of Fontana, Calif. meets Marquese Steward (1-1) Pflugerville, Tex. (6-rounds).

Super bantamweight Ivan Zarate of San Pedro, Calif. makes his professional debut against an opponent to be named later (4-rounds).

Junior lightweight Chris Crowley (1-0-1) of Santa Ana, Calif. fights Luis Alvarado (1-0) of Pasco, Wash. (4-rounds).

Canadian lightweight Golden Garcia (11-0-1, 6 KOs) meets Mexico’s Hector Garcia (14-7-2, 8 KOs) in a fight scheduled for 6-rounds.

