Angel Ramos takes on Jorge Villalobos on Sept. 5

Toscano Promotions Presents Futuros Campeones II on Saturday, September 5th from Tijuana, Mexico and Live on Bestinboxing.com – Angel Ramos takes on Jorge Villalobos in main event plus undefeated fighters Manuel Jaimes, Wade Jones II, Sergio Perez, and Jose Alvarado in action

– On Saturday night, September 5th, Toscano Promotions will present a great night of professional boxing when they present “Futuros Campeones II” from the Historic Jai Alai Palace Forum Entertainment Center in Tijuana, Mexico.

The outstanding show be will streamed live all over the world on bestinboxing.com

The free undercard will begin at 9 PM ET / 6 PM PT With the main card beginning after the four-fight undercard. The main card can be seen for $9.99

The Free undercard will be hosted by Emmy-Award winner Courtney Perna, and can be seen on Fight Hub TV on You Tube, Abrams Boxing on Youtube, Best in Boxing on Facebook; Best in Boxing on Youtube ; Global Sports Streaming on Periscope / Twitter as well as globalsportsstreaming.com and bestinboxing.com

“I am very excited to be putting this event on. This is an opportunity to do a few things all at once and that is to keep fighters busy, put them in competitive bouts, and introduce some stars of the future. With Best In Boxing, we can showcase our fighters around the world and when you look at the matchups for September 5th, you can see how competitive and entertaining these fights will be,” said Jorge Toscano of Toscano Promotions.

“We are working with promoters to assure top quality and exciting fights that fight fans are looking for,” said Armando Bereno of Global Sports Streaming. “Getting to know, and working with Toscano Boxing Promotions has been like a breath of fresh air. They believe 100% in bringing entertaining competitive fights to fight fans and they live by that every fight card. Jorge Toscano’s number one goal is to develop top-level fighters while bringing action fights to the fight fans. Jorge is a fan first and so he wants to deliver fights that he wants to watch. I talked to a lot of promoters about how they could make money in this new pandemic environment and it was clear we had to go to a pay-per-view model to keep relevant. The business of boxing requires smaller promoters to make money off of their live gate and without that they have a choice to not do shows or go online with their product. Here at GSS, we stepped up to bring the service of pay per view to promoters. We believe that fight fans will pay to support their fighters if we create entertaining shows for them. Toscano already produced great fights before the pandemic and so PPV is just an extension of what they already do.”

In the main event, Angel Ramos will take on Jorge Villalobos in the eight-round flyweight main event.

Ramos of Ensenada Baja California, Mexico has a record of 24-1-2 with 17 knockouts.

The 26 year-old Ramos is an eight-year professional who was undefeated in his first 15 fights, which was highlighted by a win over Samuel Ramos (5-1). Since suffering his lone setback, Ramos has been undefeated (8-0-1) with wins over Julian Yedras (24-5) and his last outing when he stopped Angel Guvara in five rounds on November 30th in his hometown of Ensenada.

Villalobos in undefeated with a record of 10-0-3 with six knockouts. The 20 year-old native of Guadalajara, Mexico is coming of a six-round unanimous decision over Angel Castillo on December 20 in Sinaloa, Mexico.

In the six-round co-feature, undefeated knockout artist, Manuel Jaimes will battle Francisco Rubio in a six-round lightweight bout.

Jaimes, 20 years-old of Stockton, California has a record of 9-0 with eight knockouts is not afraid to take on good competition as he is coming off a 3rd round stoppage over Lorenzo Antonio Juarez (5-0) on June 26th in Tijuana. Jaimes, who is an action fighter, is a machinist in the ring. He grinds his opponents down. He has been promoted by Toscano Promotions since debuting.

Rubio of Tijuana has a record of 9-1-1 with seven knockouts. The capable 32 year-old Rubio has a 1st round stoppage over previously undefeated Dorian Tavizon (4-0). Rubio will be looking to rebound from his 1st professional defeat.

A stacked undercard has been assembled that will feature up and coming stars.

In a six-round bout on the main card

Giovannie Gonzalez (10-5, 8 KOs) of Stockton, California battles undefeated Brandon Cortez (5-0, 4 KOs) of Tijuana, Mexico in a lightweight fight.

Gonzalez is known for his huge heart, and his crowd pleasing style.

In a four-round bout on the main card.

Wade Jones III (4-0, 2 KOs) of Stockton, California will take on an opponent to be named in a lightweight fight.

Jones is budding star, who has gifted ability, and will be looking to step up.

On The Free Undercard

Sergio Perez (2-0, 2 KOs) of Tijuana, Mexico takes on Noe Ontiveros (6-0, 4 KOs) of Tijuana in a six-round fight featuring undefeated lightweights.

Jose Alvarado (6-0, 4 KOs) of Ensenada, Mexico fights Daniel Acosta (8-1, 5 KOs) of Guadalajara, Mexico in a six-round lightweight tussle.

Alvarado was a five-time Mexican National champion, who compiled a 125-10 amateur record. He is willing to fight anyone at anytime.

Elvis Bravo Salazar (9-2, 6 KO) of Tuxpan, Mexico will take on an opponent to be named in a six-round middleweight bout.

More bouts will be announced.