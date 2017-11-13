Angel Luna Going Up in Weight to Face Bryant Cruz on Saturday

Uprising Promotions featherweight Angel “El Gato” Luna (11-3-1, 6 KOs) will go north in weight to battle Bryant “Pee Wee” Cruz (17-2, 8 KOs) at 135 pounds, with the bout occurring this Saturday at Resorts World Casino in Queens, N.Y.

“We are excited about this opportunity for Angel,” said Ronson Frank, President of Uprising Promotions. “We know that Pee Wee Cruz presents a very difficult challenge, but Angel has never been one to back down from anyone. He has been fighting a lot of tough fighters over the past few bouts, and he always goes out there and gives 100%. Angel stays in great shape, and we are focused on coming out victorious on Saturday night.”





As mentioned by Frank, Luna has faced extremely tough competition over the past couple of years. His last three opponents had a combined record of 50-1-1 with the fourth being Tevin Farmer, who is fighting for a world title in December.

The most notable win for Luna came over Jose Lopez, who was previously undefeated in 16 fights before the two met at Barclays Center in 2015. In that bout, Luna floored Lopez twice as he cruised to a six-round unanimous decision. As a professional, Luna fought his first nine contests in his native country of the Dominican Republic before moving to Brooklyn in 2014.

