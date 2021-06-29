Ángel Alejandro vs. Rudy Ochoa and Shon Mondragón vs. José Pérez o July 3 on Showtime

Unbeaten prospects will highlight the non-televised undercard this Saturday, July 3 as Ángel Alejandro battles fellow unbeaten Rudy Ochoa in an eight-round super featherweight duel, while Shon Mondragón takes on José Pérez in a six-round featherweight attraction from Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California in a Premier Boxing Champions event.

Unbeaten Interim WBA Super Featherweight Champion Chris “Primetime” Colbert will face hard-hitting contender Tugstsogt “King Tug” Nyambayar in the SHOWTIME CHAMPIONSHIP BOXING main event. Coverage on SHOWTIME begins at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT and also features rising lightweight contender Michel Rivera battling Spain’s Jon Fernandez in the co-main event.

Unbeaten super lightweight Richardson Hitchins had been previously scheduled to take on Darwin Price, but was forced to withdraw from the bout due to a hand injury suffered in training.

The event is promoted by TGB Promotions. Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased at AXS.com.

The non-televised lineup will also feature Denver’s Daniel Garcia (1-0, 1 KO) in a four-round super featherweight tilt against New Mexico’s Gabe Sandoval (1-0, 1 KO) and Gabriela Fundora (1-0), the sister of top super welterweight Sebastian Fundora, in a four-round flyweight bout. Rounding out the action is New Jersey’s Rajon Chance (4-0, 4 KOs) battling Memphis-native Marco Lara (0-1) in a four-round super bantamweight fight and Los Angeles’ Anthony Cuba (1-0, 1 KO) stepping in for a four-round lightweight matchup against Cleveland’s William Flenoy (0-1).

A native of Dallas, Alejandro (9-0, 4 KOs) began his pro career in 2017 with knockouts in four of his first six outings. Still just 21-years-old, Alejandro’s last fight saw him win a six-round decision over Darryl Hayes. In his prior entry into the ring, Alejandro earned a career-best unanimous decision over experienced 45-fight veteran Mark John Yap. He will take on a fellow unbeaten in Ochoa (10-0, 5 KOs), who returns to action for the first time since an eight-round unanimous decision over Matt Doherty in October 2020. A pro since 2017, the 27-year-old Ochoa fights out of his hometown of Oxnard, California.

The 23-year-old Mondragón (6-0, 2 KOs) turned pro in February 2019 after an extensive amateur career. A native of Denver, Colorado, Mondragón earned five victories in his first nine months as a pro, before most recently winning a decision over Luis Javier Valdes in November 2020. He will be facing Gardena, California’s Pérez (9-1-1, 4 KOs), who scored an impressive fourth-round knockout of previously unbeaten Jose Edgardo Garcia in December 2020. The 25-year-old is unbeaten since losing in only his third pro fight, adding six victories between 2018 and 2019.