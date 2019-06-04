Andy Vences faces Albert Bell on the Fury vs. Schwarz card on June 15

A pair of unbeaten super featherweight contenders will get a chance to shine on the sport’s biggest stage. Andy “El Tiburon” Vences will defend his WBC Continental Americas belt in a 10-rounder against Albert “Prince” Bell June 15 at MGM Grand Garden Arena on the Tyson Fury-Tom Schwarz undercard.





Vences-Bell and Mikaela Mayer-Lizbeth Crespo will anchor the live Fury-Schwarz undercard broadcast beginning at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT on ESPN2 and ESPN Deportes.

Fury-Schwarz and Jesse Hart-Sullivan Barrera will stream on ESPN+, the leading multi-sport streaming service, starting at 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT.

Vences-Bell was originally set to take place June 8 in Reno, Nevada, on the Oscar Valdez-Jason Sanchez undercard, but both fighters are excited to take their talents to Las Vegas.





“We were prepared to fight June 8, so this doesn’t change anything. I know this is a big opportunity and that a win would be huge for my career,” Vences said. “I can see Bell getting hurt this fight. He is the only one standing in my way as I move toward a world title shot. He can hit and move all he wants, but it’s going to take much more than that to get my respect.”

“All this does is give me one extra week to train,” Bell said. “I am excited and blessed to be fighting at the MGM Grand on the same card as the heavyweight champion.”

Vences (22-0-1, 12 KOs), from San Jose, California, has won two in a row since a closely contested draw against Erick De Leon on the Oscar Valdez-Scott Quigg undercard March 10 of last year. He is coming off a shutout unanimous decision over Dardan Zenunaj Feb. 10 in Fresno, California. Bell (14-0, 5 KOs), from Toledo, Ohio, has never been close to defeat as a pro but will be taking a giant step up in competition versus Vences. A 2012 National Golden Gloves champion as an amateur, Bell last fought Feb. 15 in Hinckley, Minnesota, scoring a decision win over the durable Edward Kakembo.

ABOUT FURY VS. SCHWARZ

FURY vs. SCHWARZ, the 12-round fight for the lineal heavyweight championship of the world, is presented by Top Rank in association with Frank Warren’s Queensberry Promotions and SES Boxing, and is sponsored by Geico.

FURY vs. SCHWARZ will take place Saturday, June 15, beginning at 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT at MGM GRAND GARDEN ARENA, and will be produced by Top Rank and ESPN and streamed live on ESPN+.

Tickets priced at $500, $300, $100 an $50 are on sale now can be purchased online through axs.com, charge by phone at 866-740-7711 or in person at any MGM Resorts box office.

For more information, visit: www.toprank.com, www.espn.com/boxing; Facebook: facebook.com/trboxing; Twitter: twitter.com/trboxing.

Use the hashtag #FurySchwarz to join the conversation on social media.