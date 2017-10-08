Andy Keates: Friday 13th

Andy Keates hopes to become a two-weight Midlands Area Champion next weekend as he plans on making Friday 13th unlucky for Ryan Fields.

The Leek boxer steps up to welterweight to challenge Derby’s Fields for his Midlands Crown.





Keates, who has victories over both Luke Paddock and Jordan Cooke at super lightweight title level, travels to the Fields’ backyard at the top of Mitchell Sports Promotions’ show at Rollerworld, Derby on Friday.

“I was ringside when Ryan beat Craig Morris for the title last year and he boxed well,” Keates said. “I don’t know alot about him but he’s the Champion and has defended his title, so you have to give him respect.

“It will be a tough fight but I want to bring another title back to Leek and then go on to challenge for an English Title again as I have at the lower weight. This time, I will be successful.”

The Leek postman has combined his morning round with afternoon training and evening spars and runs and, as he competes at welterweight for the first time, insists he is feeling in tip top shape.

“I’m stepping up to welterweight and I’m feeling ready to go now,” he added. “I’ve had a hard ten week camp but it will all be worth it.





“I’ve done everything right; I’ve trained right, I’ve sparred right, I’ve eaten right. I’m feeling good.”

Tickets for the show can be purchased by contacting Andy direct on Facebook and Twitter, priced at £35 for unreserved seating or £60 for a table seat.