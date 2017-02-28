Boxing News 24/7


Andrzej Fonfara vs. Chad Dawson this Saturday

Exciting heavyweight contender Andrzej Fonfara has wrapped up training camp and is ready to battle former world champion Chad Dawson on Saturday, March 4 from Barclays Center, in front of the passionate Polish boxing fans in Brooklyn.

The March 4 event is headlined by the highly anticipated welterweight world title unification showdown between Keith Thurman and Danny Garcia that serves as the main event of SHOWTIME CHAMPIONSHIP BOXING on CBS, presented by Premier Boxing Champions. Broadcast coverage begins at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT with undefeated rising star Erickson Lubin battling once-beaten knockout artist Jorge Cota in a super welterweight title eliminator bout.


(Photo credit: Stephanie Trapp)

Tickets for the live event, which is promoted by DiBella Entertainment, start at $50 (not including applicable fees) and are on sale now. Tickets can be purchased online by visiting www.ticketmaster.com, www.barclayscenter.com or by calling 1-800-745-3000. Tickets are also available at the American Express Box Office at Barclays Center. Group discounts are available by calling 844-BKLYN-GP.

Here is what Fonfara had to say about his first training camp with Virgil Hunter, his matchup and more:

READ  Chad Dawson, stunned by Stevenson, says Adonis is no real world champ

On his recent training camp with Virgil Hunter:
“Virgil Hunter and I had a great final few days of training camp. All the sparring and training is finalized and now we are focused on making weight. My body feels rejuvenated and I’ll be at my best going into this fight.”

On facing former world champion Chad Dawson:
“Chad Dawson is a very skilled fighter who has won at the elite level. He’s a former world champion who’s been in the ring with the best fighters in the division. I know he will be a difficult challenge, but I’m confident I’ll be victorious.”

On the long layoff since his last fight:
“I felt it was a good thing to take some time off after my fight with Joe Smith. I was able to reflect on my performance, and make the move to start training with Virgil Hunter. I incorporated Pilates into my training regimen and I feel great. My mental focus is sharp. Everyone will see the improvement in my performance.”

On the current state of the light-heavyweight division:
“The division is filled with many great fighters. In my opinion, Andre Ward is the pound-for- pound champion. For top to bottom the division is loaded with great talent. My goal is to win this fight, and march back toward a world title fight. I know with hard work that I can accomplish that feat.”

On fighting in Brooklyn at Barclays Center…
“I’ve always dreamed of fighting in New York and now that will become a reality. There is so much history of boxing in New York and I just want my debut to be a memorable one. I’m sure the fans there will be filled with energy so I’m ready to entertain them with a tremendous night of boxing.”

# # #

ABOUT THURMAN vs. GARCIA
Keith Thurman vs. Danny Garcia is a welterweight world title showdown between undefeated 147-pound titlists. The 12-round bout headlines SHOWTIME CHAMPIONSHIP BOXING on CBS, presented by Premier Boxing Champions, Saturday March 4 from Barclays Center, the home of BROOKLYN BOXING™. In the co-main event undefeated rising star Erickson Lubin battles once-beaten knockout artist Jorge Cota in a super welterweight title eliminator bout on CBS at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT.

