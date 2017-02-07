Boxing News 24/7


Andrzej Fonfara Scheduled for March Return, Confident with Virgil Hunter in his Corner

Light heavyweight contender, Andrzej Fonfara (28-4, 16 KOs) is enjoying his time with new coach, BWAA 2012 trainer of the year, Virgil Hunter. The two have been working together at for the last few months and Fonfara says he’s learning new training methods with Hunter, that are helping him improve his game.


“Virgil is a great coach and I feel this was the right move to take my career to the next level.” said Andrzej Fonfara, the WBC #8 rated contender. “Right now, Hunter has me doing some crazy drills and I can see how its making me better in the ring.”

Fonfara is scheduled to return to the ring in March against an opponent TBA. This bout will be his first fight in 2017, a match he’s looking forward to, since losing his WBC International light heavyweight title to Joe Smith Jr.

“Against Smith, I got caught with a good punch.” Fonfara continued. “It can happen to anyone. I feel I’ve learned a lot since then and I’m confident that’ll I’ll be able to march forward to a world title opportunity. I’m going to take it one fight at a time. With Virgil in my corner, I feel I can beat anyone that is put in front of me. In march, everyone will see an improvement in my fighting style.”
