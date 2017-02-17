Boxing News 24/7


Andrzej Fonfara in Full Swing With VADA Testing

In preparation for his upcoming fight with former world champion, Chad Dawson (34-4, 19 KOs), Andrzej Fonfara (28-4, 16 KOs) is in full swing with his mandated VADA testing. The 10-round bout is set for March 4th, at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn NY, on the Keith Thurman vs. Danny Garcia, undercard.


Fonfara, who recently hired Virgil Hunter, 2012 BWAA Boxing Trainer of the year, gives his thoughts on the importance of drug testing in boxing.

“Today I had my mandatory VADA testing and I feel good about it.” said Andrzej Fonfara, the current WBC #9 rated contender. “I think it’s very important that all fighters be tested for PED’s.” “We all put our lives on the line when we step in the ring and everyone knows boxing is a very dangerous sport. People die in the ring and for someone to have an advantage by taking drugs, should not be tolerated. I believe cleaning up the sport of boxing is a good thing, one that all fighters should applaud.”

