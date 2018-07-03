Andrey Fedosov returns with 1st round knockout in Phoenix

Heavyweight contender and Boxcino Heavyweight champion, Andrey Fedosov (30-3, 25 KOs) returned to the ring with a 1st round stoppage over Francisco Mireles in Phoenix, Arizona.





Fedosov of Russia, made quick work of Mireles and will be back in the ring later this month.

“It was great to have Andrey back in the ring,” said Artie Pelullo, President of Banner Promotions, who along with Hitz Boxing, promote the 32 year-old Fedosov.

“The heavyweight division is hot now with a lot of great opportunities, and with another win or two, we can see Andrey in a big fight.”

“I am happy that Andrey is back in the ring, and in a short time, he will be back in contention to compete for the heavyweight championship of the world,” said Bobby Hitz, President of Hitz Boxing.





The WBO donated to the National Amateur Boxing Team of Puerto Rico

After bringing joy to the children of the center Sor Isolina Ferré in activity held last week in Ponce, the World Boxing Organization (WBO) donated today, sports equipment for members of the National Amateur Boxing Team of Puerto Rico, who will travel to Barranquilla, Colombia towards the Central American and Caribbean Games. The activity was held at the Olympic Village in Salinas.

The team that will travel to Colombia is composed of:

Rose Matos (51 kg), Ashleyaan Lozada (57 kg), Angelie Lopez (60 kg), Stephanie Piñeiro (64 kg), Nisa Rodríguez (75 kg), Óscar Collazo (49 kg), Yankiel Rivera (52 kg), Carlos Figueroa (60 kg), Omar Rosario (64 kg), Bryan Polaco (69 kg) and Luis Rodríguez (75 kg). The coach is Carlos Espada and Psychologist Carlos Villahermosa.





The games will start on July 19.

Representing WBO in the activity, was its president, Francisco ‘Paco’ Valcárcel,Esq and legal advisor and member of the WBO Committee of Regional Titles Gustavo Olivieri, Esq. Also present was the president of the Puerto Rico Amateur Boxing Federation José “Chiky” Laureano and the director of the Olympic Hostel Eugenio Guerra.