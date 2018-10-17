Andrey Fedosov eyeing big fights

After a 10-round unanimous decision over tough Joey Dawejko this past Saturday in Ekaterinburg, Russia, 2015 Boxcino Heavyweight champion Andrey Fedosov is back on track in his effort to fight for the heavyweight championship of the world.





Fedosov, who made his first start in his home country in over 10 years, defeated the former world amateur champion by shutout scores of 100-90 on two scorecards, and 98-92 on a the third card.

Fedosov registered his 2nd win in less than four months.

With the win, the 32 year-old Fedosov improved to 31-3 with 25 knockouts, and now will will look for marquee bouts against the best in the division.

“I am very excited about the future,” said Fedosov. “I have a brand new team with Journeyman Management with Andrew Zak and Alex Vaysfeld. We are looking to go to the top. I am already back in the gym training for the next fight, and I am willing to fight anyone.”





“We are very proud of Andrey for his win on Saturday. We are looking towards the future with big fights,” said Manager, Andrew Zak.

“Andrey is definitely one of the best heavyweights in the world, and to beat a tough competitor like Dawejko shows that he is now ready to take on the elite of the heavyweight division. I will sit down with my partner Bobby Hitz and Andrey’s manager, Andrew Zak, and seek out the best and biggest fights for him,” said Arthur Pelullo , President of Banner Promotions.

“It was a great win against a very capable and durable heavyweight. If you are not on top of your game, Dawejko can beat anyone out there. We look forward to bigger opportunities for Andrey,” said Bobby Hitz of Hitz Boxing.

