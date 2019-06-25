Andrew Selby signs advisory deal with MTK Global

MTK Global is delighted to announce an advisory deal with world-class flyweight talent Andrew Selby.





The Welshman (11-1, 6 KOs) won two world championship medals and twice reigned supreme as European amateur champion before turning professional in late 2015.

As he continues his campaign to emulate his brother Lee Selby’s professional world title, the younger sibling is eager to accelerate his progression with MTK Global now in his corner.

Selby said: “I’m over the moon to sign an advisory deal with MTK Global. Now I’m going to get the fights and opportunities I need to become a world champion.





“I know I’m the best flyweight in the world but I also know that it’s time to prove it. I’m going to stay dedicated in the gym and show my true dedication to this sport in order to do so.

“I feel the next few years are going to be huge for me. I plan to win a world title at flyweight and then move up. I’m very, very excited to sign this deal with MTK Global.”

Professional Development Coordinator Jamie Conlan said: “If you know your boxing, you know that Andrew Selby is one of the most exciting talents in the game.

“Having made his name in the amateurs as one of the leading lights on the planet, we’re confident the time is right for Andrew to fulfil his undoubted potential as a professional.

“Welsh boxing is in a very good place right now and we believe Andrew is a world champion in waiting and can play a significant role in its continued development.”

MTK Global & S-Jam sign heavyweight Fox

Talented heavyweight George Fox will continue his rise under the dual management of MTK Global and S-Jam.

‘The Future’ has already secured back-to-back victories as a professional and seems set to take the division by storm having sparred some top names already.

Fox, who is trained by his father Don Charles, said: “I’m delighted with the announcement of this partnership. I’m in the sport to be the best and I believe in conjunction with S-Jam and MTK Global, we make the dream a reality.

“I’m looking forward to this next chapter and how the journey unfolds. Everyone will see the real George Fox and as the competition rises, you’ll see my true level.”

MTK Global Professional Development Coordinator Jamie Conlan said: “This is another great signing for the partnership of MTK Global and S-Jam and we fully believe in George’s talent.

“The heavyweight scene is electric at the moment and as time goes by, ‘The Future’ may well turn out to be just that.”

S-Jam co-founder Sam Jones said: “We’re really excited to be joining forces with MTK Global to manage the career of George Fox, who I genuinely believe is a world heavyweight champion in the making.

“Men his size shouldn’t be able to do the things he can do and I look forward to watching him rise quickly through the heavyweight division.”

News of Fox’s next fight will be forthcoming very shortly.

