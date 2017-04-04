Andrew Robinson, Waleed Din back in action

All but one bout of Saturday’s fight night at the Venue in Dudley have been matched and are good to go for the weekend.

Paid pugilism is back on the town’s high street with a six-fight card with three six-rounders including the return of hometown hero Ryan Aston, writes Craig Birch.





Aston was last seen going down swinging in a fight of the year contender to Craig Cunningham for the Midlands middleweight title last May.

‘Tank’ remains determined to be successful and will lace on the gloves again for the 25th time as a pro, 18 of those wins with eight by TKO.

The 26-year-old is set for four rounds with Deividas Sajauka, a durable Lithuanian adversary who is rarely-halted inside the distance.

The action scheduled for six features Andrew Robinson, Waleed Din and a step up in distance for the unbeaten Tyler Denny.

Robinson, aged 32 and a Brummie living in Redditch, takes on the never-stopped Adam Jones in a middleweight contest as he looks to build a path back towards major titles.

Din travels from Sheffield having challenged for Commonwealth flyweight honours and was a senior ABA national champion at amateur level.

The 24-year-old puncher possesses power for a little man, with five out of his eight victories coming inside-the-distance. He takes on Hungarian Szilveszter Kanalas, who is just 18.

Rowley Regis’ Denny, aged 25 and still unbeaten after six paid contests, faces the threat posed by William Warburton, who has 23 victories on his ledger.

Kane Baker – also undefeated, aged 26 and from Bartley Green – resumes his efforts in the welterweight division against fellow Brummie but Iran-born Yaddollah Ghasemi.

The line-up is completed by another welter prospect and debutant Shaun Cooper, a graduate of Walsall Wood Boxing Club. He’s the only one awaiting an opponent.

Tickets, priced at £35 and £50 ringside with waitress service, are available now by calling 07976 283 157. Alternatively, contact any of the boxers in the home corner on Facebook.