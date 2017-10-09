Andrew Robinson: The World Awaits

Andrew Robinson is focused on the future as he goes in search of his 20th professional victory on BCB Promotions’ ‘The World Awaits’ show at Walsall Town Hall, sponsored by Grosvenor Casino Walsall, on Saturday, 14th October.

‘D’Animal’ is still smarting from his two contentious defeats last year and the wounded animal believes he will be at his most dangerous when he steps back into the ring.





The Redditch middleweight narrowly lost out on an English title to Lee Markham last November and as a result his chance at major titles slipped away. For the moment at least. However Robinson is still confident in his ability and is still on the hunt for the big time, starting with smaller prey in the Town Hall.

“I want to go out there and show people I am the best in Britain,” he told bcb-promotions.com. “That is what I believe I am. There is no one that can knock me out and there is no one that can beat me. I believe I have proved what I am about and I know I am number one and I will fight anyone.

“This fight gives me the chance to show my improvement and show how I am a new fighter.

“I am going to put out that I am the one to watch and get people talking about me.

“I feel like a completely different fighter and the best I have ever been. On fight night people will see the best Andrew Robinson that there has ever been. The experience has helped me a lot to and I am in great shape.





“I want to put on an exciting show and I want people to come and talk about how much I have improved. In my last fight people were saying the old animal is back and they were seeing me do things that I haven’t done for 12 months.

“People know what I am about and what I can do, it is just about getting that shot again. I believe BCB can get me another title shot as long as I keep working hard and looking exciting in the ring.

“I want to give people value for money and be entertaining and I want them to see where I belong in the sport.”

The Redditch pugilist signed with BCB Promotions this summer and he believes that can provide him with the winning formula to capture the title that he craves.

Robinson has made plenty of sacrifices for his career and the devout Christian believes God will be on his side in his journey back up the rankings.

“It would mean everything to get back to title level,” he added. “For the 13 years I have been boxing and it would be such an accomplishment. It is all I have ever wanted.





“I am doing this for my kids. I have an eleven year old and it is his birthday but I am on the motorway driving back from sparring. I have seen him for 10 minutes and this is what I have been doing for years to get a title shot.

“I believe God will put it in my favour this time. He says give it one more chance and that is what I am doing.

“I believe this is the winning team and this is the team I will capture the British title with.

“Joining BCB in June has done so much good for me. I changed trainers too. It has all been working really well so far and I am seeing the benefits. Everything is feeling fresh and new and I am excited.

“I feel back to myself now 100%. The last win has given me that spur to bring the old animal back. The win on paper gives me that motivation and I feel like I am back to where I was before.

“I believe I have the best chin in the business and that no one can knock me out. Because of that I do sometimes take silly shots and I don’t always focus on my defence so now I have changed it up and I am working on my weak points like that.

“I am as motivated as ever to carry on. I had my first amateur fight at 20 so I wasn’t young and I am still feeling fresh. I know that I still have a few years left in me because I am as fit as a fiddle.”

Walsall’s Luke Paddock fight for a version of a world title in his hometown at the top of the bill whilst Birmingham super welterweight, Jordan Clayton, Birmingham heavyweight, Nathan Stevens, Tividale welterweight, Ryan ‘Stewart’ Davies, and Birmingham bantamweight, Ijaz Ahmed, all feature on the undercard.

