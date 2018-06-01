Andrew Robinson Predicts A War

Andrew Robinson is predicting a war when he and Mark Heffron clash for the vacant WBC International Title next weekend.





“D’Animal” is in confident mood having lifted the IBO Continental strap in his last outing – a points win over Nick Jenman – and travels to the Manchester Arena next Saturday (9th June) to feature on the Tyson Fury comeback undercard.

“Heffron is a knock out artist,” he told bcb-promotions.com. “But I’ve got one of the best chins in the business. I have durabilty, heart and desire and I can punch too.

“I’ve taken other top lads from Frank Warren’s stable to places they haven’t been before but decisions didn’t go my way. I’m going to right those wrongs next weekend.”

Robinson has been sparring with BCB stablemate, Ricky Summers, in the build up to his clash with Heffron. The 33 year-old has left no stone unturned in what he has described as the best camp of his career.





“Ricky Summers been great sparring,” he added. “They dont call him ‘Digger’ for nothing.

He can bang but is also well schooled. It’s like being in there with Inspector Gadget! His reach is phenomenal. If you you don’t move your head, he will take it off.

“Training been best camp of my whole career. I’ve done the distance endless times. Malcolm Melvin has me throwing over 1000 punches in ten rounds. Right now, near the end of camp, I know I can throw punches for every second of every round.

“I don’t know how I’m going to win I just know I’m not going to lose. God is in my corner what can man do to me?”





A huge night of boxing in Manchester, topped by Fury’s comeback against Sefer Seferi, also sees local hero Terry Flanagan bid to become a two-weight World Champion when he clashes with unbeaten American Maurice Hooker for the Vacant WBO Super-Lightweight crown.

Liverpool’s James Metcalf takes on Jorge Fortea for the Vacant WBC International Super-Welterweight Championship.

Ricky Hatton-trained Heavyweight prospect Nathan Gorman (collides with rival ‘Big Sexy’ Sean Turner over ten rounds; unbeaten Middleweight prospects Troy Williamson and Jack Flatley rematch after their Senior ABA final in 2015 that Williamson won;

Zelfa Barrett, Jordan Thompson, Lyndon Arthur, Jack Massey and Jack McGann complete an unmissable card.

