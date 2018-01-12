Andrew Moloney faces Rene Dacquel on 2/24

Unbeaten Super Flyweight sensation Andrew “The Monster” Moloney (15-0, 10 Kos), returns for the biggest test of his professional career February 24 at St Kilda City Stadium in Melbourne Australia for “Punches in the Park 7”.

(Photo Credit: Tony Tolj)





Moloney puts his coveted WBA Oceania title & World rankings on the line (WBA #6, IBF #11, WBC #18) as he challenges IBF #6, WBC #11, WBO #12 Rene “The Commander” Dacquel 20 (6) – 6 -1 for his OPBF Championship.

“The OPBF is a very prestigious belt especially in Japan where boxing is booming at the moment. I claimed the OPBF Silver title in August last year and I don’t like being second to anyone so it’s only right that I now take on the full champion and become number 1. I’m expecting this to be the toughest fight of my career. Dacquel has beaten some very good fighters, winning and defending his OPBF title 3 times in Japan. I’m sure he is not going to want to let go of his title easily” states Moloney.

The 26 year old Dacquel is no stranger to traveling; “The Commander” has traveled 7 times in professional career having defeated South African Thembelani Nxoshe in 2015 his hometown for the IBO International Super Flyweight Title in South Africa. The Commander has been on as a roll after winning the OPBF Title in Bacolod City, Philippines in 2016 has defended the coveted title 3 times all in Japan earning his universal World rankings.

“The Monster” a 2012 Glascow Commonwealth Games Gold Medallist is no stranger to the Gold as in the pro ranks he has won the Australian state , National & WBA Oceania Bantamweight titles all in his first 5 fights. Moloney the current 115lbs WBA Oceania, Commonwealth & OPBF Silver Champion puts in all on the line Feb 24 as Team Moloney target WBA Super Flyweight World Champion Khalid Yafai of England.

Moloney added “It is an honor to represent the WBA and to be ranked #6 in the world by the longest standing sanctioning body in boxing history. I have watched a lot of Yafai’s fights. I hope he holds onto his title because I honestly believe I will beat him. There is no doubt that the Super Flyweight division is one of the most stacked divisions in boxing, but I believe I can match it with all these guys. At the rate I’m improving under Angelo Hyder it won’t be long before I take over the division.





The Super Flyweight division is on fire at the moment and with Punches in the Park 7 & Super Fly II at the Stub Hub Center in Carson, California are both on the same date. The winner will make a strong case for Super III

Twin Brother Jason will Headline the Hosking Promotions “Punches in the Park 7” bill as Twin Brother defends his WBA Oceania Bantamweight title and challenges Namibian Immanuel Naidjala for the vacant Commonwealth title.