Andrew Moloney faces Cris Paulino on 12/14

WBA #4, WBC #4 , WBO #9 IBF #11, Undefeated Andrew “The Monster” Moloney (18 – 0) returns to the ring for his final outing of 2018.





Moloney is also rated #6 by Ring Magazine, the highest rated Australian along with brother Jason #7 and Jeff Horn at #9.

Moloney the WBA Oceania, Commonwealth & OPBF Super Flyweight Champion takes on WBA Asian Super Flyweight Champion Cris “The King Paulino (19-3). The bout will be the headline bout of Dragon Fire Boxing’s “Thunderdome 28 Event in Perth Western Australia.

The fighting pride of Manilla, Paulino is riding high on a 5 fight win streak and is no stranger to fighting in Australia previous taking on future hall of famer “The Ragin Bull” Vic Darchinyan in his last defeat. Paulino also fought current WBA #8 and former WBA World Champion Koki Eto in Japan over 10 gruelling rounds.

“My preparation has been great for this fight so far. I didn’t have any time off after my last fight as I was straight back in the gym to help my brother prepare for his World Title fight. I got some good sparring while we were over in Orlando for Jason’s fight and I am feeling great.

I’m excited to be fighting in Perth and I can’t wait to fight on Thunderdome at