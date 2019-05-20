Miguel Cotto To Be Special VIP Guest For Cancio Vs. Machado II

Former four-division world champion and future Hall of Famer Miguel Cotto will be the special VIP guest for the event headlined by the 12-round rematch between Andrew “El Chango” Cancio (20-4-2, 15 KOs) and Alberto “Explosivo” Machado (21-1, 17 KOs) for the WBA Super Featherweight World Title. The event will take place Friday, June 21 at Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio, Calif. and will be streamed live exclusively on DAZN.





Cotto is a living legend who became the first Puerto Rican boxer to capture world titles in four divisions. Cotto earned belts in the competitive super lightweight, welterweight, super welterweight and middleweight divisions. The native of Caguas, Puerto Rico has faced a who’s who of elite world champions in a historic career that included fights against DeMarcus “Chop Chop” Corley, Paulie “Magic Man” Malignaggi, Zab “Super” Judah, Sugar Shane Mosley, Antonio “El Tornado de Tijuana” Margarito, Ricardo “El Matador” Mayorga, Sergio “Maravilla” Martinez and current middleweight and super middleweight world champion Canelo Alvarez.

Cotto will be in attendance for this event to meet fans, sign autographs and take pictures inside the Fantasy Springs Special Events Center. The meet-and-greet is open to the public with the purchase of a ticket to the event.

In the co-main event, Angel “Tito” Acosta (19-1, 19 KOs) of San Juan, Puerto Rico will make the fourth defense of his WBO Light Flyweight World Title in a 12-round bout against Elwin “La Pulga” Soto (13-1, 9 KOs) of Mexicali, Mexico. Acosta is a devastating puncher who has won all of his victories via knockout.





Genaro “El Conde” Gamez (9-0, 9 KOs) of San Diego, Calif. will return to Fantasy Springs Resort Casino after his impressive first-round knockout victory against Daniel Evangelista. Now, Gamez is scheduled to fight in an eight-round super lightweight clash.

Blair “The Flair” Cobbs (10-0-1, 6 KOs) of Las Vegas, Nevada will participate in an eight-round welterweight bout.

Local favorite Rommel “The Legacy” Caballero (5-0, 4 KOs) of Coachella, Calif. will battle in a four-round super featherweight fight.

Aaron “Silencer” McKenna (7-0, 4 KOs) will fight in a six-round welterweight clash.

Anthony Garnica (1-0, 1 KO) of Oakland, Calif. will return in a four-round super bantamweight battle against Gilberto Duran (3-2, 3 KOs) of Yakima, Wash.

Emilio Rodriguez (3-1, 2 KOs) of Van Nuys, Calif. will participate in a four-round middleweight bout against Lucius Johnson (4-5-1, 3 KOs) of Compton, Calif.

Opponents for this undercard will be announced shortly.

Cancio vs. Machado II is a 12-round fight for the WBA Super Featherweight World Title presented by Golden Boy and Miguel Cotto Promotions. The event will take place Friday, June 21 at Fantasy Springs Resort Casino and will be streamed live on DAZN.

