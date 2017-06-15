Andrew D’Animal’ Robinson Joins BCB

BCB Promotions are delighted to announce the signing of Andrew D’Animal’ Robinson on a managerial contract.

A former Midlands Area Champion, D’Animal is a real fans favourite and is known for his all action, whole hearted style.

At 32, the Redditch pugilist still has much to offer and BCB’s Head of Boxing, Errol Johnson, revealed his delight at adding Robinson to his ever-growing stable of fighters.





“What you see is what you get with Andrew,” he told bcb-promotions.com. “He’s hard working, dedicated and loves a tear up. He has quality too and can give any middleweight a tough, tough night.”

Equally Robinson is looking forward to the next chapter in his career.

“I’m excited,” he added. “I’ve still got plenty to give and I’m looking forward to this next chapter.”

Robinson has been added to BCB’s ‘Second City Slickers’ show at the Holiday Inn Birmingham on Saturday, 22nd July.





“It’s good to have a date to work towards and it will be nice to go into a new season with BCB on the back of a win. I’d like to thank my sponsors Carl Dooley Roofing, D’Animal Wear, Ringside and Des Witter Fitness for all their help as always. Let’s eat.”

Joining Robinson on Second City Slickers are former WBC Intern Silver & English Super Bantamweight Champion Sean Davis and undefeated super welterweight, Jordan Clayton, alongside a trio of debutants. Super welterweight Ashley Silver, cruiserweight Matt Sen, and heavyweight Nathan Stevens complete the dinner show.

Tickets are £65 VIP to include a two-course meal or £35 standard, unreserved seating. Email: errol@bcb-promotions.com for more information.