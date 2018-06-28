Andrew Cancio faces Dardan Zenunaj on 8/17

Andrew “El Chango” Cancio (18-4-2, 14 KOs) will return to the ring in a 10-round super featherweight fight against hard-hitting contender Dardan Zenunaj (14-4, 11 KOs) in the main event of Golden Boy Boxing on ESPN on Friday,Aug. 17 at Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio, Calif. ESPN2 and ESPN Deportes will air the fights beginning at 11:00 p.m. ET/8:00 p.m. PT. ESPN3 will live stream the fights beginning at 9:30 p.m. ET / 6:30 p.m. PT.





Cancio is a 29-year-old contender who recently re-signed with Golden Boy Promotions. Cancio is coming off a sensational technical knockout victory against then-undefeated prospect Aida Sharibayev. The native of Blythe, Calif. also has victories against former world title challengers Rocky Juarez and Jerry “The Corpus Christi Kid” Belmontes and against the rugged and experienced Rene “Gemelo” Alvarado. Cancio has also been in tough fights against Joseph “JoJo” Diaz Jr. and Ronny Rios in a professional career that start over 12 years ago. Cancio is ready to face tougher tests in 130-pound division.

“I’m very excited to be fighting at Fantasy Springs Casino again,” said Andrew Cancio. “It’s not far from my hometown in Blythe, California, and it’s great to know that my family and friends will be able to attend and support me. Fighting on ESPN again is a huge advantage for my career and a terrific opportunity to showcase my skills which I’m very grateful to my manager Ray Chaparro and Golden Boy Promotions for. I know how tough Dardan Zenunaj is and it’s another big challenge for me, but I’ll be very well prepared for victory on Aug. 17.”

Zenunaj is a former NABO Super Featherweight champion, a title he captured via dominant third-round technical knockout victory against Recky “The Terror” Dulayin September 2017. The 30-year-old native of Pec, Kosovo then challenged Carlos “The Solution” Moralesfor the vacant NABA 130-pound title in December 2017. The fight went to the scorecards after a cut above Morales’s eye, which was caused by a clash of heads, forced the ringside doctor to stop the fight. The early stoppage cost Zenunaj the win, though he promises to vindicate himself when he returns on Aug. 17.

“I’m happy for this opportunity,” said Dardan Zenunaj.”Cancio is a warrior and I’m a warrior, so everyone knows this will be a war. They know this will be bloody. My goal, other than to be world champion, is to be in a Gatti-Ward kind of fight. This will be the epic war that will propel my career to the big stage.”





Japanese slugger Yoshihiro “Corazon de Acero” Kamegai (27-4-2, 24 KOs) will return after his impressive first shot at a world title in the 10-round co-main event in the 154-pound division.Kamegai will return after his impressive outing against former six-time, four-division world champion Miguel Cotto, which was for the WBO Junior Middleweight World Title in an HBO-televised main event in August 2017 at the StubHub Center in Carson, Calif. Before that fight, Kamegai took part in two consecutive Fight of the Year candidates against Jesus “Renuente” Soto Karass in June and Sept. of 2016. Kamegai will look to earn another shot at a 154-pound title, but he has to begin to shake off some ring rust after not fighting for a year.

Rommel Caballero (1-0-1) of Coachella, Calif. will return in a four-round or six-round super featherweight clash in the night’s swing bout against Jahaziel Vazquez(2-7, 1 KO) of Monterrey, Mexico. Anthony Reyes(2-0, 2 KOs), who is also from Coachella, Calif., will return in a four-round bantamweight fight against a soon-to-be announced opponent.

Tickets for the event go on sale Friday, June 29, 2018 at 10:00 a.m. PT and start at $25. Tickets will be available at the Fantasy Springs Resort Casino box office, by calling 1-800-827-2946, or by purchasing online at www.fantasyspringsresort.com.