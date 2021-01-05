Andres Campos targets Nakatani and Dalakian for 2021 Showdown

WBO #9 & WBA #15 Flyweight Andres Campos (9-0) is looking to make a push for Championship honours in 2021, The Chilean ‘Super Star’ is targeting Japanese WBO Champion Junto Nakatani and WBA Champion Artem Dalakian.

On November 6th the 22 year-old Japanese wonder kid, Junto Nakatani (21-0) secured his first World Championship by defeating Giemel Magramo (24-2) for vacant WBO Flyweight title via an 8th round KO at the World famous Korakuen Hall in Tokyo, Japan.

Due to the ongoing pandemic, Campos has not seen any action since the 14th of March fighting in his homeland of Santiago, Chile with “The Crocodile” soundly defeating Ecuadorian Pedro Villegas 21-1.

Despite global upheaval Campos has not stopped honing his craft having taken part in training camps in the United States with the World Famous Australian Moloney Twins Andrew and Jason.

“I’m ready for any fight my team puts in front of me. I have full faith in my promoter Nico (Nicholas Martinez) Dragon Fire Boxing Latino and my manager, The Big Bossman Tony (Tolj). Its tough here in Chile with Covid I haven’t fought for a while and I can’t wait to get back in the ring. I would like the WBO Champion Nakatani or the WBA Champion Artem Dalakian. Im 25 years old so I have some time and I will be patient.” Said Campos regarding his plans for the upcoming year.

Manager Tony Tolj went on to discuss the strategy for the Chilean flyweight ahead of 2021.

“I have personally been on the ground floor since Andres’ 3rd fight, he just gets better and better. He is a genuine ‘Rock Star’ in Chile and I’m proud he has remained very humble, especially during these difficult times with the pandemic. He hasn’t fought for a little while, but he has probably done a couple of hundred rounds with Andrew and Jason (Moloney) in the States for their respective training camps.

“Andres has also done some rounds with former world champion, DJ Kriel, Aussie prospect Vegas Larfield and Puerto Rican Jonathan Rodriguez to name a few.

“I know he is doing everything possible to earn himself a world title shot with Nakatani and Artem Dalakian. Andres holds both WBO and WBA Regional Titles. We have big plans for Andres in 2021 and with the birth of our Dragon Fire Boxong Latino promotions we will do whatever it takes to bring a champion to South America. One thing is for certain! 2021 its going to be the feeding time for “The Crocodile” Andres Campos.”



