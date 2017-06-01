Andre Ward to Partner with George Foreman III to take EverybodyFights® Boxing Gym Global

EverybodyFights, an award-winning boxing gym, announced today a strategic partnership with Light Heavyweight World Champion, Andre “S.O.G.” Ward. Ward will play a prominent role on the EverybodyFights Board of Advisors and will assist the team with strategic partnerships, boxing curriculum and brand growth.

EverybodyFights, which was founded by George Foreman III, son of the two-time Heavyweight Champion George Foreman Sr., combines the grit of traditional boxing gyms with the luxury amenities and aesthetics of today’s hottest studio concepts. Ward is regarded as one of the best pound-for-pound boxers in the world. The undefeated two-division World Champion has not lost since the age of 13 and has fought the best in the sport since entering the professional ranks in 2004. He is the last American man to win Olympic gold and was named Fighter of the Year in 2011 by the Boxing Writers Association.

“Andre is a future hall of famer and pound-for-pound one of the most talented fighters of all time,” says George Foreman III. “He’s more than just a boxer, he’s simply one of the greatest men to ever box. Andre is a perfect fit for EverybodyFights because he remains a humble student of the game. Andre being on our Board of Advisors is a real asset because of his expertise in boxing and business.”





EverybodyFights, which currently includes three company-owned locations and has recently launched franchising opportunities, provides a fitness program modeled after a fighter’s training camp. All of this programming is designed personally by Foreman III, who went undefeated as a professional boxer himself and was named the best fitness guru in Boston for 2016.

“I’m excited to partner with George and the EverybodyFights team,” Ward says. “Boxing training appeals to a mainstream audience and EverybodyFights is poised to be the industry leader in boxing fitness. Their facilities provide everything a professional fighter would ever want in terms of equipment, classes and coaching but also caters to a wide community of everyday people. I believe that together we can restore the love of boxing and extend the EverybodyFights lifestyle globally.”

About EverybodyFights®:

EverybodyFights, a boxing gym founded by George Foreman III, has been recognized as the best gym in Boston for two consecutive years. Its award-winning group class programming is based on a real fighter’s training camp. Through this programming, EverybodyFights believes class participants can learn to unleash their inner fighter to better handle life’s challenges. EverybodyFights franchises a compelling in-gym concept and a robust six-revenue stream standalone concept.

About Andre “S.O.G.” Ward:

Andre “S.O.G” Ward is the reigning Light Heavyweight Champion, a five-time World Champion in two different weight divisions and a 2004 Olympic gold medalist. The 33-year-old won Fighter of the Year honors in 2011 and currently boasts a 20-year winning streak that dates back to his early teenage years. Outside the ring, Ward works as an expert commentator and recently launched his own combat sports show on CSN Bay Area.