Andre Ward Announces Monster, LiFE10 Electrolyte, Zappos, Lyft & JetLux as Official Brand Partners For June 17 Ward-Kovalev 2

Unified Light Heavyweight World Champion Andre Ward (31-0, 15 KOs) is proud to announce Monster Products, Life10 Electrolyte, Zappos, Lyft and JetLux as official brand partners ahead of his highly-anticipated rematch against Sergey “Krusher” Kovalev (30-1-1, 26 KOs) on Saturday, June 17 at Mandalay Bay Events Center in Las Vegas. The championship event will be produced and distributed live by HBO Pay-Per-View® beginning at 9:00 p.m. ET/6:00 p.m. PT.

As Ward’s official fight brand partners, Monster Products, Life10 Electrolyte, Zappos, Lyft and JetLux will see activations of marketing and digital campaigns throughout training camp, Ward-Kovalev 2 “Fight Week” and coveted brand visibility on fight night. In addition to this innovative collection of American-based companies, Ward is also sponsored by long-time brand partners Shoe Palace and Jordan Brand.

“It’s a great feeling to have the support of my brand partners going into this fight,” said Ward. “I was fortunate to have a great group of sponsors, last November, and this time it’s no different with companies like Monster Products, Lyft and Jetlux returning, and Life10 Electrolyte and Zappos coming onboard because they believe in me. I want to represent them all well. I also want to thank Shoe Palace and Jordan Brand who have always been in my corner.”





“Monster has delivered the ‘Sound of Champions’ since its inception 37 years ago and we are proud to be supporting Andre. Monster headphones and the Blaster speaker have helped motivate and inspire athletes to maximize their trainings and to help them get ready for competition. We look forward to have Andre representing us in this momentous fight,” commented Noel Lee, Head Monster.

“Life10 is excited to be supporting Andre Ward on his journey to win his second Light Heavyweight title against Kovalev,” said Lester Zeigler, Life10 Electrolyte Founder. “Being able to hydrate Andre with naturally alkaline water, with no additives or enhancements, to ensure his training remains at maximum level efficiency has been an honor. His poise, work ethic and determination are qualities Life10 Electrolyte will always stand behind.”

“Lyft is excited to be Andre’s official transportation partner-getting him safely and easily to the key events, as he prepares for his big fight,” said Las Vegas General Manager Yacob Girma. “At Lyft, we are committed to connecting with our communities, and are happy to be a part of this milestone moment for Andre. The Lyft Las Vegas community is cheering him on!”

“Andre Ward’s success and desire to only be the best closely aligns with our company’s mission. And after last year’s tittle win, we are excited to once again be Andre’s official jet partner, in what will definitely be one of the best fights of the year. We wish Andre the best of luck!” said Tom Osovitzki, JetLux CEO.

“Zappos is sponsoring our third Andre Ward fight and this time as both a fight and Ward brand partner! By supporting events similar to this, it helps Zappos gain awareness amongst new and existing consumers. While there are many reasons we are fans of Andre Ward, there’s one big reason that really hits home. Andre Ward is from the Bay area and San Francisco is the birthplace of Zappos,” said Kristin Richmer, Senior Brand Marketing Manager. “As a company, we believe in building connections and this is just another example of how our relationship with Roc Nation has really brought things full circle. We greatly appreciate the opportunities and continued support from Roc Nation and look forward to the future.”

ABOUT ANDRE WARD

Known for his strong character and integrity outside the ring and his warrior’s instinct inside it, 33 year-old Andre Ward’s skill and talent were apparent early in his outstanding amateur career. He racked up every title in the books, culminating in a gold medal in the light heavyweight division at the 2004 Olympic Games in Athens, Greece. As the only male American boxer to claim Olympic gold in the past two decades, Ward joined the likes of Muhammad Ali, Sugar Ray Leonard and Oscar De La Hoya. He turned professional on December 18, 2004, scoring a second round technical knockout victory over Chris Molina at Staples Center in a fight that was televised live on HBO. After becoming the Ring Magazine and WBA Super Middleweight World Champion, rising to the number two spot on the pound-for-pound list and winning the 2011 Fighter of the Year Award (ESPN, Sports Illustrated, Ring Magazine and the Boxing Writers Association of America), it was announced that Ward signed an exclusive promotional agreement with Roc Nation Sports in January 2015, opening a new chapter in his storied boxing career. The Bay Area product returned to the ring on June 20, 2015 at the Oracle Arena in front of his hometown fans in Oakland, California and scored a ninth-round knockout over Paul Smith, continuing his unbeaten streak which dates back to when he was a 13-year-old amateur. On March 26, 2016, Ward made his highly publicized 175-pound debut against Cuba’s undefeated and IBF number one rated light heavyweight contender Sullivan Barrera in front of frenzied crowd at Oracle Arena that including luminaries such as Michael B. Jordan, Stephen Curry, Marshawn Lynch and Draymond Green. Ward expertly managed the fight and began to unravel his opponent in the third round when he caught Barrera with a counter left hook, dropping him to the canvas. The rest was a routine victory for Ward, who scored a dominating dispatch of Barrera by way of unanimous decision after 12 rounds. On August 6, 2016, again at Oracle Arena, Ward dismantled power punching Colombian Alexander Brand, enroute to a Light Heavyweight Championship showdown against Sergey Kovalev. In the most anticipated fight of 2016 on Nov. 19 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Ward would prove to the world his dominance as one of boxing’s top pound-for-pound fighters by becoming the unified World Light Heavyweight Champion with a unanimous decision win over Kovalev, the reigning WBA, IBF and WBO titleholder. The fight started out in Kovalev’s favor but undeterred, Ward came back and fought to his strengths, proving his prowess and intelligence in the second half of the fight.