Andrade vs. Quigley tickets on sale now

Tickets are on sale now for the blockbuster World title quadruple-header led by Demetrius Andrade defending his WBO World Middleweight title against Jason Quigley at the SNHU Arena in Manchester, New Hampshire, on Friday, December 19, live worldwide on DAZN.

Andrade (30-0 18 KOs) puts his crown on the line for the fifth time, and the Rhode Island star will be looking for a statement win as he hunts the unification blockbusters with his fellow belt holders at 160lbs.

The 33-year-old, who picked up the vacant strap in his first fight with Eddie Hearn in Boston in October 2018, will make it five straight fights with European challengers when he steps through the ropes against Quigley.

Quigley (19-1 14 KOs) moved into prime position to land a World title shot in May by beating Golden Boy stablemate Shane Mosley Jr by majority decision in a thriller in Las Vegas. The former amateur star becomes the second Irishman to challenge ‘Boo Boo’ after Luke Keeler took on the WBO ruler in Miami in January 2020.

Three more World title fights in support of Andrade’s clash with Quigley are led by Murodjon Akhmadaliev defending his IBF and WBA World Super Bantamweight titles against Ronny Rios.

Akhmadaliev (9-0 7 KOs) was at his spiteful best last time out, putting the challenge of Ryosuke Iwasa to bed in the fifth round of his first professional outing in his homeland of Uzbekistan.

‘MJ,’ who became unified champion in just his eighth fight in the paid ranks by ripping the belts from Daniel Roman, puts the straps on the line for the second time in New Hampshire and does so against his WBA mandatory challenger and #1 in the rankings.

Rios (33-3 16 KOs) is in great form heading into his second World title challenge, leading to the east coast on the back of four wins, the latest being the only one to go the distance in February in Indio, California, with a broad points win over Oscar Negrete.

The third world title fight pits Mexico vs. Puerto Rico, and it’s the long-awaited showdown between Julio Cesar Martinez and McWilliams Arroyo.

Mexican Martinez (18-1 14 KOs) returned to action in a typically entertaining fashion in June, stopping Joel Cordova in Guadalajara to successfully defend his WBC World Flyweight title for the third time.

It will be the third time lucky for the Arroyo clash, with Covid squashing the first attempt to put them together in Tulsa in May 2020.

Then a hand injury to Martinez ruled him out in fight week when they were due to clash on the undercard of Canelo Alvarez’s clash with Avni Yildirim in Miami in February.

Puerto Rican Arroyo (21-4 16 KOs) was able to taste action that night and picked up the Interim title at the home of the Miami Dolphins with a fifth-round win over Abraham Rodriguez and will be desperate to upgrade and rip the full title from Martinez as they finally get to tangle.

The fourth World title bout on the bill is the second step on the path to crowing an undisputed women’s champion at 140lbs as Kali Reis takes on Jessica Camara for the WBA, IBO, and vacant WBO straps.

Two-weight champion Reis (18-7-1 5 KOs) added the IBO title to her WBA crown last time out with a majority decision win over Australian Diana Prazak.

The Rhode Island champion and former WBC Middleweight ruler will be looking to add another title through victory over Camara (8-2), the Canadian that bounced back from defeat to Melissa St Vil with a confidence-boosting win over Heather Hardy in May – and the stakes couldn’t be higher with the winner set to face the victor of the October 30 clash between WBC champion Chantelle Cameron and IBF champion Mary McGee at The O2 in London, England.