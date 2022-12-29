Ennis – Chukhadzhian, Andrade – Nicholson on Showtime PPV – Jan. 7

Three star-studded undercard attractions highlight a can’t-miss night of boxing on Saturday, January 7 on SHOWTIME PPV when undefeated five-time world champion and boxing superstar Gervonta “Tank” Davis takes on unbeaten world champion Héctor Luis García in the main event from Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C in an event presented by Premier Boxing Champions.

In the co-main event, unbeaten rising star Jaron “Boots” Ennis returns to action to take on the IBF No.4-rated welterweight Karen Chukhadzhian for the Interim IBF Welterweight Title, while unbeaten welterweight contender Rashidi Ellis faces the hard-hitting Roiman Villa in a high-octane 12-round duel. Kicking off the pay-per-view telecast at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT, undefeated two-division world champion Demetrius “Boo Boo” Andrade steps into the ring for a 10-round super middleweight clash against Laurel, Maryland-native Demond Nicholson.

Tickets for the live event, which is promoted by GTD Promotions and TGB Promotions, are on sale now and can be purchased online at ticketmaster.com and capitalonearena.com. The Ennis vs. Chukhadzhian bout is promoted in association with D&D Boxing.

Here is what the fighters had to say Wednesday:

JARON ENNIS

“My motivation is to one day be undisputed at 147 pounds. I’m motivated every day, so this is just another day in the office for me.

“It’s all about fighting the best. I want to fight all the top guys and the guys that everybody knows. But things don’t always go how they’re supposed to. Rashidi Ellis is next. That’s a great matchup.

“I feel like I just have to keep winning and doing my thing. On January 7 it’s another step toward me getting my hands on those titles. Maybe I have to talk a little bit more, but I’m really a vicious dog that just likes to bite.

“I don’t want to be somebody that I’m not. I’m going to be myself and be humble. I’m going to do this my way.

“I’m going to go in there and have fun and be smooth. We have to see what he brings to the table. My time is now. I want to win in dominating fashion, and that means a knockout.

“This is business as usual, with a suit and tie on. It’s time to work. Only difference is I brought in a new strength and conditioning coach for this one. I’m feeling great and I’m ready to rock and roll.

“You can always better yourself and get better at everything. We’ve been working on a lot of jabbing and a lot of pressure. But we’re really working on everything.

“It’s boxing, anything can happen. You can fight the best fighter in the world and you can knock him out in two seconds. The big names are coming, I just have to be patient.”

KAREN CHUKHADZHIAN

“I’m very motivated for this fight. There is a lot for me to prove in my first fight in the U.S. This is definitely going to be a hard fight, but I’m ready for it. I’m preparing to come in and win.

“I look at this fight as a challenge. I’ve been waiting to step up the quality of my opponents. I’ve wanted to fight a guy like Ennis for a while and I’m going to be ready for him.

“I’m going to the U.S. not to get a paycheck, but to give everyone a good fight. I’m not going to give up until I accomplish my goal.

“I want the fans to enjoy this fight. That’s a big part of my job. I’m going to be surprising everyone with what they see from me.

“I only have good things to say about Jaron. He’s a very high-level boxer. We’re watching each of his fights and specific moments in those fights. He’s on the same level with the champions.

“I want to keep fighting people at the top level. I want to put myself in line with all of the top fighters in the division.”

RASHIDI ELLIS

“I’m always in the gym training, so I’m going to be prepared for this fight. I was dealing with a lot in the past, but now I’m here and ready to keep pushing forward with my career.

“Villa has power, he’s tough and he comes forward. He’s also coming off a great win. I know he’s going to be tough, but I’m coming to beat him down.

“I feel like I’m the future of the welterweight division. If a fight with Jaron Ennis comes my way, why not? I’m ready.

“We’re going to find out how tough this test really is on January 7. I’m ready for all the big names at 147 pounds.

“He’s going to come forward and apply pressure, but I’ve been dealing with that my whole life. He can do what he wants. At the end of the day, I’m coming out victorious.

“I’m smart in the ring and I adapt. I don’t think people know about my power. I’ve got some thunder to go with my lightning.”

ROIMAN VILLA

“We’re going to have to wait until fight night to see if any of his words mean anything. I’m not trying to anticipate too much before the fight. In the end, he’s going to have to prove what he’s all about.

“This fight means a lot to me, because it gives me an opportunity to fight for a world title. Whatever happens, this is a fight that I’m going to give my best effort for.

“I’m going to keep being humble and keep doing my job. I’m coming to fight. If Rashidi wants to take me out, he knows he’s going to have to do everything in his power. I’m not going to be easy to take down.

“I’m going to go out there, do my best and finish the night with my hand raised. I’m feeling great and I know there’s only one way this fight ends.

“I feel strong and confident. As a fighter, you have to adjust to whatever comes your way. I know that I have all of the tools that I need to succeed.”

DEMETRIUS ANDRADE

“I’m on a new journey to be a three-division world champion. Nicholson is one of the few who accepted a fight with me. He stepped up to this challenge and I take my hat off to him. I’m looking to get in there with the top names.

“Every fight is a chance to make a statement. There’s not just one fight that catapults you. Every fight is high stakes to me. I don’t look past anybody. We’re both looking to take each other’s head off.

“I’m preparing to be on top. I don’t look past anybody, but I’m confident and I know what I can do. I want Jermall Charlo, that’s what I’m here for. I’ve got a left hand for him.

“I know that I’m in a position now to get the fights that I need for my legacy. There are big names in front of me. I’m looking to make the fights happen.

“I want people to hear from me. Directly from the source. This is me writing my own chapter and the truth will be told.

“I gotta bounce these gloves off Demond’s forehead. That’s what I’m coming to do. I want to put that leather on him. I need a performance that will make people say that they need to see me again.”

DEMOND NICHOLSON

“Beating Andrade would help me rewrite my story. I’ve had a lot of ups and downs in the game of boxing. So this win is going to help me start a new narrative.

“I just have to go in there and do what I do best, which is box. I think Andrade is one of the sharpest boxers on the planet, he just has his own style. I just have to box the way I know how.

“I can definitely put the division on notice. My belief is that me beating Andrade won’t stop him from eventually getting the big fights he wants. My only objective is to win and shock the world. Then I can get the fights that I need for my own legacy.

“All of my losses pointed out a specific story that was going on in my life. After the Edgar Berlanga fight, I really had to sit down and map things out as far as life. I don’t look at those defeats as losses, I look at them as lessons. Now I’ve learned my lessons and it’s time to get on the biggest stage of my career.

“It’s time for me to show where I belong. I’ve never lost faith in myself. I know my power and I know where I stand in this world and in boxing.”

“With a blockbuster main even matchup, it is fitting that the pay-per-view undercard will be jam-packed from top to bottom with some of the sport’s best and most intriguing fighters in high-stakes clashes,” said Tom Brown, President of TGB Promotions. “Jaron Ennis, Demetrius Andrade and Rashidi Ellis have all shown off their immense talent throughout their careers and will all look to take important steps on January 7 in Washington, D.C. Ennis is one of the sport’s bright young stars and will be looking to move even closer to a world title fight, while Ellis is deep into his own ascent on the 147-pound crown. Kicking off the telecast is the dangerous two-division champion Andrade, who can send a message to the rest of the 168-pound division when he opens the pay-per-view. This card is lined up to deliver from open to close and has all the makings of a night of non-stop action.”

Ennis (29-0, 27 KOs) is the latest in the pantheon of outstanding Philadelphia fighters, combining elite boxing skills with natural power in both hands. After two appearances on SHOBOX: The New Generation®, the 25-year-old Ennis graduated to headlining his first SHOWTIME CHAMPIONSHIP BOXING® telecast in April 2021, as he became the first fighter to stop former world champion Sergey Lipinets. He followed up that performance with an impressive first-round stoppage of Thomas Dulorme in October of that year, before most recently blasting out Custio Clayton in two rounds in May in his ninth appearance on SHOWTIME®. The knockout victory gave Ennis 19 KOs in his last 20 fights, with the only blemish being a no-decision in the first round against Chris van Heerden in December 2020.

“I can’t wait to start 2023 off right by putting on another explosive performance for my fans,” said Ennis. “I respect all my opponents and am training harder than ever to come out victorious on January 7 to move one step closer to becoming world champion. Next year is going to be the most significant year of my career and it all starts with this fight. My time is now.”

The 26-year-old Chukhadzhian (21-1, 11 KOs) rose up the IBF rankings with a pair of stoppage victories in 2022, dispatching of Ryan Martin in eight rounds in January prior to retiring Blake Minto after six rounds in July. A native of Kiev, Ukraine, Chukhadzhian now fights out of Germany as he prepares to make his U.S. debut on January 7. The only blemish on his record came in his second pro fight, a three-round split-decision loss in a tournament-style bout.

“When the offer to fight Jaron Ennis came to us, we immediately agreed,” said Chukhadzhian. “Ennis is a very good boxer. However, both Armenian and Ukrainian blood flows through my veins, and I’m not traveling to the U.S. for a check, but with the goal of showing that all of the hard work we put in was not in vain. We are preparing in the gym, where there is no water and light because of the war. But what doesn’t break us only makes us stronger. I’m confident I will have my hand raised on January 7!”

The 29-year-old Ellis (24-0, 15 KOs) returned to the ring for the first time since October 2020 in July, blasting out Jose Marruffo in the first round. His previous outing had seen him earn an impressive unanimous decision over the previously unbeaten Alexis Rocha. Originally from Lynn, Mass., Ellis also owns a pair of victories over veteran contender Eddie Gomez, including a first-round knockout over Gomez in December 2016, before winning by unanimous decision in their 2019 rematch.

“I’m grateful to be stepping into the ring on such a big card to show off my talents,” said Ellis. “I want to thank my whole team for this opportunity and I can’t wait to make the most of it on January 7. I’m ready to go out and accomplish my goals. I’m coming to take care of the welterweight division one fight at a time.”

A native of Rosario, Venezuela, Villa (25-1, 24 KOs) earned a career-best victory in his most recent bout, as he made a memorable U.S. debut by dropping the previously unbeaten Janelson Bocachica on his way to a unanimous decision in a September edition of SHOBOX: The New Generation. The 29-year-old has fought professionally since 2015, scoring knockouts in all of his first 24 victories prior to the decision in his last bout. The only blemish on Villa’s record came via a narrow split-decision against Marcos Villasana in a 12-round 2019 bout.

“I am having a great training camp right now and preparing to be at my very best on January 7,” said Villa. “I’m looking forward to being able to show all my power and preparation in my next fight against Rashidi Ellis. This is my chance to show that I’m going to be a world champion in the welterweight division.”

A 2008 U.S. Olympian® from Providence, Rhode Island, Andrade (31-0, 19 KOs) has captured world titles at 154 and 160-pounds as he now embarks toward becoming a three-division world champion. The 34-year-old captured the 154-pound title with a 2013 victory over Vanes Martirosyan and went on to defend the belt four times before moving up to middleweight. At 160-pounds, Andrade won a dominant decision over Walter Kautondokwa in October 2018 to win a vacant world title, before putting together a string of five consecutive title defenses, including most recently stopping Jason Quigley in two rounds in November 2021.

“My goal right now is to become a three-division world champion,” said Andrade. “Super middleweight is a stacked division with more characters to make some great fights for the fans. I hope Demond Nicholson has a safe camp and brings his very best to the table so that we can have a great showing on this card. I’m ready to display my talent and skill on my journey to becoming a three-division world champion.”

Currently riding a three-bout winning streak, Nicholson (26-4-1, 22 KOs) will look to impress on the big stage not far from his hometown of Laurel, Maryland. The 29-year-old’s current run came after a 2021 decision defeat against Edgar Berlanga, and most recently saw him stop Christopher Brooker in August.

“This is a great opportunity for me to attack my dreams,” said Nicholson. “A win on January 7 is going to get me closer to accomplishing the goals I have in this lifetime. I am ready for anything my opponent is going to bring to the ring, so the fans should expect a great fight for as long as this one lasts.”