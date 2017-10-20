ANDRADE-FOX WEIGH IN RESULTS

2 time Jr. Middleweight World Champion Demetrius “Boo Boo” Andrade weighed in for his first ever Middleweight bout at a ready 160 lbs, while opponent Alantez “Slyaza” Fox came in at a 159.5 lbs.

The 12-round Middleweight co-feature battle will take place from Turning Stone Resort and Casino in Verona, New York on tomorrow’s HBO “Boxing After Dark” starting at 10:05 p.m. ET/PT featuring main event Jezereel Corrales vs. Alberto Machado in a 12 round WBA Jr. Lightweight title bout.





The Andrade-Fox bout is being co-promoted by Joe Deguardia’s Star Boxing®, Banner Promotions, A Team Promotions in association with Dibella Entertainment.

FACTS:

Corrales vs. Machado is a 12-round fight for the WBA Super World Super Featherweight Championship, to be held Saturday, October 21 at the Turning Stone in Verona, New York. The main event is presented by Golden Boy Promotions in association with Cotto Promotions. The event is sponsored by TECATE, THE OFFICIAL BEER OF BOXING, Casa Mexico Tequila, and Thor: Ragnarok, and will be televised live on HBO Boxing After Dark beginning at 10:05 p.m. ET/PT.