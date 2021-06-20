Anderson Silva beats Julio Cesar Chavez Jr – Boxing Results

Boxing legend Julio Cesar Chavez thrilled his adoring fans one last time as he and Hector Camacho Jr. entertained a throng of enthusiastic fight fans in a special exhibition bout at Jalisco Stadium in Guadalajara, Mexico.

The bout headlined Tribute To The Kings Pay-Per-View

The two fought hard, which was much to the delight of the crowd. Before the final frame, Chavez called in pound-for-pound king and Guadalajara native Canelo Alvarez to stand in his corner.

The two once again embraced after the fight, which seemed to be a symbolic passing of the torch from past to future Mexican darling to current superstar and future legend that Alvarez is on course to be.

The bout was special for all involved as Chavez fought Camacho’s late father, Hector Camacho, 29 years ago.

This bout marked the end of an era, as Chavez announced that this would the final time he would enter a boxing ring and that he would hang up the gloves for good.

Chavez has been participating in exhibitions in recent years.

Silva stuns Chavez Jr. via split decision

MMA Legend Anderson Silva came over to boxing and won an eight-round split decision over former middleweight champion Julio Cesar Chavez Jr.

Silva was the more aggressive fighter and landed more and had Chavez on the ropes for a good portion of the fight.

The scores read 77-75 twice for Silva and 77-75 Chavez.

Silva, 182 lbs of Brazil, is widely considered the greatest MMA fighter of all time and now has a professional boxing record of 2-1. Chavez, who weighed in 2.4 lbs of the contracted weight of 182, is now 52-6.

“I’m so happy to be here. I want to thank Adidas for taking care of me and supplying me with all the gear that I needed to train for this fight.

We won every round. This has been a dream of mine for many years. I did this because I have the best team. My team is my family. We did this together. Lots of hard work to get to this point. Absolutely will do this again,” Said Silva.

“I did good, I just had some problems breathing, plus my ribs were kind of hurt; the cut didn’t affect me at all. I thought it could have been a draw,” said Chavez.

Alvarez defeats Omar Chavez

Ramon Alvarez won his trilogy bout with Omar Chavez with an eight-round unanimous decision over Omar Chavez in a middleweight bout.

In round four, Chavez was cut on the outside of his right eye. Alvarez controlled the action and beat Chavez to the punch throughout the eight-round affair.

Alvarez of Guadalajara, MEX is 29-8-3. Chavez of Culican. MEX is 38-7-1.

“I feel really great and proud on this Victory over Omar Chávez; I had an excellent preparation, with my brother as my trainer was very aware of me getting this done, this Victory dedicated to my family and all the whole Town that came to cheer for me. Having my family in my corner gave me added strength and energy. It’s a really special night, and I’m proud of my effort,” said Alvarez

“He won, no question. It was a clear head butt that caused lots of blood to pour out. That changed the whole fight. I could see his punches; he was able to apply pressure. He hit me with hard punches. I would do fight him again,” said Chavez

Sosa Decisions Mina via Split Decision

Damian Sosa won a 10-round split decision over Abel Mina in a super welterweight fight.

Sosa, 153 lbs of Tijuana, MEX won by scores of 96-94, 95-94, and Mina took card 96-94

Sosa is now 18-1. Mina, 153 lbs of Perto Quito, ECU us 13-1.

“I fought a really good fighter. It was a tough fight. He is an awkward fighter, and I have never faced anyone like him. It took some time to adapt to his style. I came in really good Shape. I did my training with champion Jaime Munguia. I won this fight, and I’m dedicating this fight to my parents and all my Mexican fans,” said Sosa.

“We came here to win and not get robbed. We worked so hard in our preparation with my team and in the fight. We hit him with many solid punches, and we boxed and brawled when necessary. We deserved the victory period,” said Mina

Melendez Decisions Torres

Jorge Luis Melendez won an eight-round unanimous decision over Kevin Torres in a super lightweight bout.

In Round one, Melendez dropped Torres with a left hook. In the round, Melendez began to bleed from his nose.

Melendez cruised down the stretch and won by scores of 77-74, 76-74, and 77-75.

Melendez of Jalisco is 14-7. Torres of Bellingham, WA is 17-2.

“I came in very good shape; I tried to knock him out. I threw good combinations. got cut on my eyebrow, but it didn’t bother me at all; I feel that I won this fight, and I am just waiting for another good fight and bigger opportunities.,” said Melendez

“He’s a tough fighter, a strong fighter; I wasn’t proud of my performance. It just wasn’t my night,” said Torres

Leonardo Padilla won an eight-round unanimous decision over Jesus Acosta in a junior lightweight bout.

Padilla, 129 lbs of Caracas, VEN is 20-3. Acosta, 129 lbs of Guadalajara is 15-3.

Cesar Gutierrez stopped Oscar Mejia in round one of a scheduled eight-round super lightweight bout.

Gutierrez dropped Mejia with a hard left hook, and the fight was stopped.

Gutierrez, 140 lbs of Guadalajara is 12-0 with five knockouts. Mejia, 137 lbs of Auguscalientes, MEX is 14-5.

Johan Alvarez, the nephew of Canelo Alvarez, made a successful pro debut with a 1st round stoppage over Erick Hernandez in a super featherweight bout,

In round one, Alvarez hurt Hernandez with a hard right to the head that resulted in an eight-count, Alvarez dropped Hernandez with a hard right, and the fight was stopped at 2:41.

Alvarez of Guadalajra, MEX is 1-0 with one knockout. Hernandez of Guadalajara, MEX is 0-1.

