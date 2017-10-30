Amir Mansour making career move

Top rated heavyweight Amir “Hardcore” Mansour announced today that he is bringing veteran international boxing adviser and agent Ivaylo Gotzev of Epic Sports Enterprises on board to assist with his boxing career. In recent months, the boxing world has been buzzing with Big Heavyweights getting the spotlight again. After Champion Anthony Joshua’s epic win over Wladimir Klitschko who had a long reign at the top, the talk in the industry is a Heavyweight renaissance. The most coveted crown jewel in sports—the heavyweight championship of the world–is again back in play, with many exciting matchup possibilities between the Big Boys of Boxing.

“After the WBC and PBC (Premiere boxing championship) gave me the opportunity to fight an elimination bout against Kauffman, we really thought that we would get our title shot against Deontay Wilder,” said Mansour. “Instead, things stalled and now we’re about to see Stiverne vs Wilder 2. I’ve proven myself as one of the best heavyweights in the world but I’m constantly being denied opportunities to prove it. Moving forward, I contacted my longtime friend Ivaylo Gotzev and asked for his help. IvayoI has been a true friend to me throughout the years and I believe that his added help will make all the difference in my moving forward. He’s had heavyweights fight for and win World titles in the past and most importantly he believes in me and my team. We’re looking forward to getting at the very top and giving Ivaylo the bargaining tools to get us there!”





“Amir is one of the most exciting heavyweights in the world today,” said Gotzev. “He has been avoided for 2 good reasons, one, he is a huge puncher and two, his mental toughness. He has the traits of an old school all-action heavyweight that has been sorely lacking in our sport recently. His tenacious come-forward do-or-die style keeps fans on the edge of their seats. In today’s rise of the heavyweight division Amir belongs right at the top. I see him as a potential winner against any of the current champions. In his last fight, he defeated highly regarded Travis Kaufman (31-1) to win the WBC continental title. I’m looking at all the big fight possibilities that are out there for Hardcore Mansour.”